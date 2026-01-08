The debate on hard work resurfaced after a Ghanaian youth argued that toiling alone does not guarantee success in today’s society

She said her view was shaped by the belief that success depends more on God’s favour and two other key factors

She cited years of personal effort and observing hardworking traders, noting that she and the parties in question would all be billionaires if hard work alone truly paid

The long-standing debate about whether hard work truly guarantees success has resurfaced after a Ghanaian youth shared a thought-provoking take online.

In a trending video on TikTok, a young Ghanaian woman, identified as Felicia (@ataafelicia), challenged the popular belief that hard work alone leads to success.

According to her, diligence without divine backing may still fall short.

Drawing from personal experience, Felicia recounted starting her business journey in early 2021 with the strong belief that relentless effort would naturally yield results.

For years, she committed herself fully to the hustle. However, by 2025, she said her perspective had completely changed.

Ghanaian lady shares tips for business success

Reflecting on her journey, she explained that while hard work is important, it is not the ultimate factor that determines success.

Instead, she stressed that the favour, mercy, and grace of God play a far greater role in opening doors and creating lasting opportunities.

To support her point, Felicia referenced hardworking traders in local markets, noting that if effort alone guaranteed wealth, many of them would have been billionaires by now.

“I started my business in 2021 with the mindset that hard work pays,” she said.

“It was in 2025 that I realised hard work does not pay. If it truly did, most traders in the market would be rich by now.”

She went on to emphasise that success is driven by three key spiritual elements.

“What really pays is the favour of God, His mercy, and His grace,” she explained.

“We work with favour. So whenever you pray, seek favour, because favour can take you to places you have never been before.”

Watch the TikTok video below.

