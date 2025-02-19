Rev Eastwood Anaba advised women to avoid marrying men he termed as "nika nika"—those who show no affection

The popular man of God emphasised that women should choose partners who bring them joy and care for them

His message resonated with the female audience in the church, who nodded and clapped in agreement

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, president of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries and founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, shared with women the type of men they should not marry.

During a sermon in his church, the popular man of God said women must ensure they marry men they can enjoy.

Rev Eastwood Anaba advises women to choose caring and affectionate men as husbands. Photo credit: eastwoodanabaministriesofficial

In a video on Facebook, Rev Eastwood Anaba said women who are searching for partners must ensure they do not marry men he termed as "nika nika" men.

He explained "nika nika" men to mean those who show no affection to their wives but only sleep with them for procreation. He added that such men do not care if the woman enjoys the act or not.

“You marry a husband you can enjoy because women also want a husband they can enjoy. Not a "nika nika" husband, the one who only goes to sleep with his wife because he wants to produce children.”

“They don’t know anything about pleasure. They have never even buttoned their wives' dresses for them. You can’t even ask him, 'Can fix my zip for me?' You see the woman struggling alone to bring this zip up and the gentleman is just walking about,” he added.

Rev Eastwood Anaba said ladies must marry men who will give them pleasure, surprise them and be generally kind to them.

Rev Eastwood Anaba and his wife, Rosemond Anaba, at a church function. Photo credit: eastwoodanabaministriesofficial

“Ladies, may you have the man who will give you pleasure, take you to a restaurant and give you food. Some of you your wife is not looking for something big; she’s not looking for Kempinski. Even if it is a chop bar, she knows that you are intentional.”

As he shared these things, the ladies in the church nodded and clapped in support of what the pastor was saying.

Watch the video below:

Rev Eastwood Anaba’s relationship advice welcomed

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video shared by Songs and Proverbs on Facebook. Read them below.

Ikokide Ajayi Tomilola said:

“My daughters will marry the husbands they can enjoy, they will not suffer the way I suffered in Jesus' name.”

Judah Obrey wrote:

“Only women are saying amen in the comment section is everything okay, I think some issues are not to be addressed on the pulpit but in marriage counselling.”

Donaldo Jnr said:

“Is the Nikanika husband for me 😀😀😀😀.”

Obaayaa Ohenebemaa Akumah wrote:

“I will marry a husband I can enjoy.”

Naana Sika Essel-Aryee said:

“Amen, am enjoying my husband paaa.”

Mary Akuetteh wrote:

“Great message 🥰🥰...May we also give them peace 🕊️.”

