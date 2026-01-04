The Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Toure Naser, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2025, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital

The MP for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, gave details of the late MP's funeral rites and burial in accordance with Muslim tradition

Yussif Jajah stated that the late MP has left big shoes to be filled by whoever will succeed him both in Parliament and in his constituency

The final funeral rites and burial of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Toure Naser, will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The late MP passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026. He was a Muslim until his demise and would therefore be buried according to Islamic dictates.

Details of the late Mahama Toure Naser's funeral and burial surface. Photo credit: The Today's Muslim

Source: Facebook

According to Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, the final funeral rites and burial would take place at the Ayawaso East constituency office in Nima–Kanda.

Yussif Jajah indicated that President John Dramani Mahama intervened so that the necessary processes were fast-tracked to secure the release of the late MP’s body.

“As we speak now, we have brought the body home,” he stated.

The Ayawaso North MP said that in line with Islamic customs, a Janazah prayer will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, in the morning at exactly 10:00 am at the Ayawaso East Constituency Office, located along the Kanda Highway.

He added that the prayer session will be led by the National Chief Imam, marking the first phase of the burial programme.

“God willing, tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock, the prayers will be observed at the Kanda Highway where his constituency office is. His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, will lead the Janazah prayer.”

After the prayers, the body of the late MP will be conveyed to the Madina cemetery, where he will be laid to rest, he added.

Ayawaso North MP mourns Mahama Toure Naser

Meanwhile, Yussif Jajah described the death of the Ayawaso East MP as a great loss whose replacement will be difficult.

He indicated that it was the late MP's impact during his first term in 2008 that influenced him and others to seek election as parliamentarians.

“In fact, during his first term in Parliament from 2010 to 2016, he did a lot that inspired some of us to also campaign to get to Parliament in 2017.”

The Ayawaso North MP recalled a community initiative championed by the late legislator, popularly known as “Operation Cement Your Lungu,” which mobilised residents to improve sanitation and infrastructure in underserved neighbourhoods.

He mentioned some of the development legacies of Mahama Toure Naser in the Ayawaso East constituency. He cited the facelift of the Nima Police Station, road works, and contributions to the Nima Government Hospital.

Yussif Jajah said whoever succeeds the late MP has high standards set both in Parliament and in his constituency.

“I think he’s left a very big mark. Whoever takes over from him must be fully prepared to continue and build on what he started,” he added.

Mahama Toure Naser served in several key parliamentary roles, including Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee, and as a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, the House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bill and Motion Committee.

Source: YEN.com.gh