Four people, including a beloved Kumawu hairdresser known as Madam Esther, were reportedly killed after a heavy-duty truck lost control and crashed into her salon

Videos from the accident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, January 17, 2026, showed a bulldozer being used to remove the truck from the destroyed structure

The video of the accident evoked sorrowful reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for legislative action to take such trucks off the road during regular hours

Four people were reportedly killed after a heavy-duty truck veered off the road and crashed into a hairdressing salon in Kumawu Zongo in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The owner of the salon, identified as Madam Esther, reportedly died in the tragedy, as well as a child believed to be hers.

The two other casualties reportedly included her apprentice and a customer who was having her hair done at the time.

Gossips24 TV reported the tragedy on Sunday, January 18, sharing a video showing the aftermath of the accident with an excavator being used to extricate the truck from the structure it had destroyed.

"A tragic accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. yesterday at Kumawu when a truck veered off the road and crashed into a hair salon owned by Madam Esther. At the time of the incident, she and her apprentices were at work. The crash claimed multiple lives, including that of her child," the portal wrote on social media.

Below is a TikTok video showing the Kumawu crash that reportedly claimed four lives.

Following the tragedy, videos of the salon owner, Madam Esther, surfaced on social media and stirred sorrow among Ghanaians.

In one video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Nana Baffour, the deceased hairdresser posed happily for a short social media video.

The video then transitioned into the scenes of the accident with a tragic dirge superimposed in the background.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Kumawu truck accident

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing the aftermath of the Kumawu truck accident that killed Mama Esther and three others.

Pinkyphyliss said:

“How come 2025 handed over these tragedies to 2026😢😢😢😢? El-Roi, please show your children greater mercy 👏.”

Iam_miss_mensah wrote:

“We can never be careful enough 🤦🏾‍♀️. They were minding their business 😢. May their souls rest well 🙏.”

Iam_kojodarko commented:

“So how many lives would these tipper trucks take from us before we put measures in place for such cars?”

Magna_perry said:

“So what is the government doing about these avoidable deaths? It’s 2026, and people are dying because a whole lot of people and government bodies are not doing their due diligence. Some of these vehicles are not supposed to even be on the road, but they are still operating. The citizens of Ghana are being lost to accidents day in and day out. Why?”

Gospel singer MP nation survives accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian gospel singer, MP Nation, narrowly survived a car accident on January 16, 2026.

The artist was involved in a crash on the Konongo-Kumasi road on January 16, 2026, with footage of his heavily mangled car going viral online and stirring sorrowful reactions.

