A section of Kumasi Market women has insisted they will not attend the second burial that Akosua Serwaa and her allies are planning to hold for Daddy Lumba

The market women dismissed the reasoning behind holding the burial again, arguing that this goes against tradition and customs

Social media users have since reacted to the interesting comments made by the market women, which seem to have rubbed some Ghanaians the wrong way

A section of Kumasi Market women have broken their silence on the planned second burial for the late Daddy Lumba, asserting that they won't set foot in the funeral grounds.

Papa Shee talks about Lumba's second funeral

The comments made by the Kumasi market women came after a close friend of Akosua Serwaa, Papa Shee, opened up on a possible second funeral.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he stated the final rites will be held at the tail-end of March 2026.

"Another funeral will be held. It will take place at the end of March," Papa Shee announced

Market women to skip Lumba's second funeral

A section of the Kumasi Market women has since reacted to the second funeral claims by Papa Shee. This group is of the firm view that funeral rites are done once in line with tradition.

According to them, Akosua Serwaa was aware of the date for the first funeral, but she decided not to attend despite the presence of her children.

They further faulted Akosua Serwaa for what they perceive as abandoning the highlife legend when he needed her the most.

One market woman spoke, claiming that Akosua Serwaa should not feel aggrieved now because Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba's second wife, simply seized an opportunity.

The market woman further advised ladies to treat their husbands well, arguing that men could jump ship or another lady might swoop in if the married woman is caught slacking.

Another woman also added her voice, claiming Odo Broni should be applauded by all men for taking care of Daddy Lumba.

"Taking care of a sick person is not an easy job. Akosua Serwaa might have been married to Daddy Lumba under ordinance, but she didn't perform her duty as a wife when the musician was ill."

They then used Odo Broni's efforts in taking care of an ailing Daddy Lumba, citing this as the main reason they will always praise Odo Broni.

Reactions to women's comments on Lumba's funeral

TikTok users also took to the comment section to share their opinion. Check out some reactions below:

Adnam wrote:

"Mama, may God bless you and live long."

Josie added:

"Saa pɛpɛɛpɛ maame wa ka ni nyinaa. Mrs Odo Bronii aso Lumba mo tweɛ."

Vidash wrote:

"Akosua Serwaa is still the legal wife."

Paramount Chief requests Lumba's remains

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the paramount chief of Paakoso sent an ultimatum to Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin, requesting his remains for another funeral.

Before the request, some family members of the late highlife legend, including his first wife, had a private meeting with the chief after Akosua Serwaa first returned to Ghana.

The Chiefs spokesperson told Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin to release his body as they prepare for a second funeral rite in March 2026.

