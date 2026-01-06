Social media personality Afrah has recounted a recent robbery incident she encountered while on the streets in Kumasi

In a video, the social media star warned the alleged individual who robbed her as she detailed her plans to reclaim the stolen item

Afrah's remarks about the alleged robbery incident comes months after her controversial breakup from her ex-partner Archipalago

Popular Ghanaian social media personality and aspiring actress Afrah has broken her silence after experiencing a robbery incident on the streets in Kumasi.

In an interview with Kumasi-based blogger Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, Afrah shared that she was recently robbed of her expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max while she was looking for a vehicle by the roadside.

What happened to Afrah?

She noted that the alleged thief, whom she recognised, asked her questions concerning her nationality before committing the alleged theft.

Afrah, who was previously embroiled in controversy after her split from social media star and musician Archipalago, warned that she had traced the address of the alleged thief and would visit him to retrieve the stolen phone.

She said:

"A thief stole my phone last week while I was looking for a car by the roadside. You asked me whether I was a Nigerian or Ghanaian. You also asked whether I could speak Twi. I now know your address. I will come and reclaim my phone. He is on social media."

Afrah noted that she broke down in tears after the alleged theft incident and that she had overcome her grief and was prepared to confront the individual responsible to get her phone back.

The social media personality narrated that the incident occurred around Santasi, and the alleged thief was seated on a motorbike when he stole from her.

She remarked:

"My phone was an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The robbery happened around Santasi in Kumasi. It was not really late at night. The person was sitting on a motorbike with suspicious items hidden in his clothes."

Sharing more details about the alleged theft incident, Afrah advised Ghanaians to be careful of criminals whenever they are on the streets.

The TikTok video of Afrah speaking about her robbery incident is below:

Afrah's remarks on robbery stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Linqueen commented:

"This is what is going on in Santasi o."

Kobbynhyira966 wrote:

"I really like this Afra lady. How can I meet her?"

Fulllady48 said:

"Are you walking or are you dancing?"

