An ecstatic food vendor has shared free food with workers constructing a major road in her community

The lady is shown in a video praising President Mahama for keeping to his promise to rehabilitate roads in her community

The video has amused netizens, who have taken to social media to react to her ecstatic reaction

A food vendor was unable to contain her happiness after seeing workers commence road construction in her neighbourhood.

A video of the ecstatic vendor has since gone viral on several social media platforms, where she is seen jumping and dancing.

In the heat of her happiness, she shared free food with the construction workers and congratulated them on their efforts. According to her, voting for President Mahama, by far, is the best decision she has ever made

She again praised the government and blessed the President for taking decisive action to have the Japekrom and Suma roads repaired. She said:

"Oseey Mahama. You are the best. You are living up to expectation. You people should come for free food. Eat well and do a job for us."

The Japekrom and Suma roads form part of a 119-kilometre road project on which the government has commenced work. The roads have been earmarked for rehabilitation into asphalted highways.

The project will run through Berekum, Japekrom, Suma, Sampa, Drobo, and other towns that lie along the stretch passing through the Bono Region en route to the Ivory Coast.

The road project, when completed, will be a major boost for local businesses in the surrounding areas. This is because it will connect the farming areas to the major cities.

Watch the X video here:

Reactions as lady feeds labourers for free

Dozens of people have reacted to the video of the food vendor in a jubilant mood. While some shared in her joy and praised the government for its effort, others thought she was just a happy party faithful.

MAXOUT commented:

"This is so wholesome to see. A small vendor giving back to society-real relief."

I_amA opined:

"The NPP and their cohorts are saying on radio and TV that President Mahama's government is not working properly. They are funny people. God bless Ghana, God bless his Excellency"

lerinawrites noted:

"When government policies work, the relief reaches everyday people like this vendor."

Lucien commented:

"John Mahama, Ghanaians will miss you when you are gone. We pray you have a change of mind and go for a third term in office. May we continue to vote wisely."

One Real JAB shared:

"Someone should just drop a big love emoji for this woman"

Lady shares free rice and chicken with labourers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady, through a genuine act of kindness, shared free food with a group of construction workers.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, the lady is seen engaging in a tête-à-tête with the construction workers, who could not hide their joy.

The video has since received praise for the gesture.

