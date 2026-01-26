Popular YouTube content creator IShowSpeed has arrived in Ghana for a one-day visit as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour

Entertainment personality Kweku Asiedu has said it was inappropriate for state officials to invite the YouTuber to the GoldBod office instead of tourist destinations.

Fans have reacted to the comments of the entertainment personality and shared their opinions on the matter

Entertainment personality and social critic, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA has described the move by the GoldBod to invite popular YouTube Content creator, IShowSpeed to its office as inappropriate.

According to him, the office of the gold regulatory body was not the right place to showcase the beauty of the country to a video content creator with such a huge following.

According to him, state officials could have used the opportunity to showcase the many interesting tourist destinations in the country to the 50,000 followers of the live streamer. He believes such a move would present the country as a go-to tourism destination in Africa.

IShowSpeed arrived in Ghana on the eve of Monday, January 26, 2026 and intend to stay only 24 hours in the country.

His visit forms part of his ‘Speed Does Africa’ project, which will see him travel through 20 African countries.

Following his arrival, some corporate entities and government officials have sought to take strategic advantage of his presence in the country and his huge streaming numbers to market Ghana as the go-to destination in Africa.

Reacting, the outspoken entertainment personality KOKA expressed his distaste over how misplaced the priorities of the state officials were. He said:

"What is he going to do at the office of the Goldbod? Making it the key component of his coming is what I find problems with. His platform can project our country in many ways. The tourist sites are there. How many of these tourist sites has he been taken to? Take him to some of these sites, so that the world will experience parts of Ghana through his streams."

"I don't have an issue with Mahama's son and nephews inviting him to their car show. The show is organized by Mahama's sons and nephews. They are only taking advantage of the resources available to them. My problem with the government is inviting him to the office of the GOLDBOD"

Reactions to Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu's comments

Scores of fans have taken to social media to react to the statement by Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA). While other agreed with him, others thought he was just expressing political sentiments .YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below.

mczyno commented:

"When your government was in power, what didn't you allow Meek Mill do in the Flagstaff House. Concert party."

jxcalmhesim opined:

"A lot spoken, but nothing said."

richcollection97 noted:

"They will let him stay in Accra saa."

obaa26 commented:

"You had plenty of time to organize such places why the complain now."

hurdles_god opined:

"He said a lot, but nothing so serious."

thegamblersa9 said:

"He thinks all of us are from his hometown."

