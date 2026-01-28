A young Ghanaian man has shared the challenges he faced while battling a terrible heartbreak

According to him, he deliberately attended funeral events to join people in crying just to hide his pain

Netizens have taken to social media to also share their own stories and offer him comforting words with him

A young Ghanaian man took to the comments section of a viral TikTok video to share the challenges he faced while he battled a terrible heartbreak.

He commented on a video that showed a group of young people sharing their experiences with heartbreak and how they survived the emotional turmoil.

A young Ghanaian man shares his heartbreak story, leaving many heartbroken. Photo credit: Godong/Getty Images

Narrating his ordeal, he explained that his heartbreak was so intense that he used to join funeral processions just to have an excuse to cry his heart out without raising suspicion.

Commenting under the video with TikTok account Barima Kwabena Sekyere, he noted:

"I was going to random funerals just to cry my heart out. Hmm."

His comments add to the many heartbreak stories shared in the video. Recounting her experience, Yvonne Afare, a self-styled entrepreneur, narrated how the pain of heartbreak drove her into a depressive state.

According to her, there were times she would completely lose herself in public, not even knowing what she was doing. She said:

"Heartbreak is very painful especially when the love deep and well bonded. I could drive to the fuel station completely unaware of myself, with no intention of buying fuel.

Several people have also taken inspiration to share their painful story. Photo credit: Pascal Guyout/Getty Images

"The attendants would question me several times, and I would be completely clueless. I spent over 45 minutes there, still unaware of myself.”

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social media reactions to heartbreak story

Scores of people have reacted to the painful story of the youngman by sharing their own emotional responses to heartbreak. While others shared in their pain, some simply had fun in the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled some of these reactions.

kofison commented:

"The funny thing is after sometime, you will ask yourself whether you really did all that because of a man or woman."

Yaa Dark recounted:

"A dog was barking and I started crying badly, I cried until my friend said ah! Bernice these tears you are shedding are not because the dog's bark."

Nana Yaw Osei Joshua Veon noted:

"I dont even believe in love again because it does not exist in this new dispensation again."

Ama Darkoa said:

"Hmm broken heart! sometimes smelling a similar perfume of him in town can mess up my whole day. It took me 5 years to heal. It is not an easy thing, especially when you think the person can never leave you."

Jake Nana Yaw opined:

"When I say Broken Heart, then you respond Ego Reach Everybody #BrokenHeart."

