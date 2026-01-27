Victims of a demolition exercise in Teshie and areas around the Kpeshie lagoon have lamented over unjust treatment by the government

The victims criticised the government for being insensitive to their plight and treating them as outcasts rather than citizens

The video has sparked reactions on social media platforms with many people expressing diverse opinions

Victims of a demolition exercise at Teshie‑Addo, a suburb of Teshie in Accra, have protested what they describe as unfair treatment by authorities from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

According to the victims, authorities of the National Disaster Management Organisation refused to put a human face on the demolition exercise, which has left them homeless with nowhere to turn.

Victims of the demolition operation allege unfair treatment. Photo credit: Joynewsontv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, January 27, one of the victims (name withheld) explained that she and her husband had invested all their resources into building their home, only for it to be demolished in a single day.

She claimed that it took her and her husband three years to build the structure, only for authorities to demolish it in a matter of seconds. She said:

"It took my husband and I, three long years of toil and sweat to build our home here. Three good years, and the authorities pulled it down in a few seconds. We have no where going.

"They have rendered us homeless and confused. I don't know what step to take next. We have been treated very unfairly and it is not right."

The demolition exercise, spearheaded by the Greater Accra Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has brought down scores of illegal structures obstructing waterways

The demolition operation is targeted at illegal structures obstructing waterways. Photo credit: JoyNews/Facebook

Source: Youtube

Affected areas include Teshie, Tse Addo, Bush road and communities lying along the Kpeshi lagoon.

The Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, in earlier interviews, explained that the exercise aimed to remove illegal structures and prevent further encroachment on waterways and lagoon areas. She added that this would reduce the risk of flooding in low-lying communities in the area.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to NADMO demolition exercise

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the demolition exercise at Tse Addo and areas around the Kpeshi Lagoon. While some people called for a human face to be put the operation, others described it as a necessary evil. YEN.com.gh, has compiled a few of the comments.

Nana_K commented:

"The question everyone should be asking is 'who sold those lands?"

kuameshuga opined:

"I will rather spend money building in my village than to to risk building in this city called Accra."

Lucid noted:

"They demolished building in the area in 2017 and you still went ahead to build on the same land again. The state must arrest the owners of those house and force them to pay for the cost of demolishing."

sky dollar commented:

"Why is the government doing that? This is too much, NDC why? If you want to demolish people's home why don't you guys give them some money to rent for a couple of years before pulling down their houses. NDC, I am disappointed in you guys."

Ramser site demolition, church begs for respite

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the leaders of a self-styled Pentecostal church in Lashibi, a suburb of Accra, appealed to a task force commissioned to demolish the church and other buildings standing in a waterway.

The head pastor and other senior members of the church appealed for enough time to allow them to prepare a new place to relocate.

Source: YEN.com.gh