A Ghanaian resident in Canada has opened up about the struggles of some young people resident abroad, explaining that it was all glossy as people made it seem

He dismissed the notion that life in Ghana is terrible and that one cannot succeed here unless they travel abroad in search of greener pastures

Scores of people have taken to social media to join the discussion and share their varied opinions on the topic of seeking greener pastures abroad

A Ghanaian resident in Canada has stated that life in Ghana is not as bad as it is often made out to be.

According to him, having lived and worked in both countries has given him a clear perspective to make a sound judgment, and he would always choose to live, work, and thrive in Ghana rather than travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

He advised that it is not prudent to sell one’s property in Ghana and invest the money in travelling to Europe or America in search of greener pastures, because life is challenging everywhere in the world.

According to him, flexible working conditions, a homely atmosphere, tax holidays, and other factors make it much easier to thrive in Ghana compared to other parts of the world. He said:

"Life is tough abroad, and life is tough in Ghana. Even if you lived in Buckingham Palace, you wouldn’t get everything on a silver platter—life is generally challenging. It all comes down to mindset. Many complain that life is hard in Ghana, yet hundreds of people are making breakthroughs. That is why I reject the idea that one cannot succeed in Ghana."

Explaining further, he said that one only truly appreciates life in Ghana after travelling and experiencing conditions abroad. He added that if given the chance to choose between Canada and Ghana, he would always choose to settle in the ‘Motherland’."

He noted how impressed he was to see many of his friends building successful lives for themselves through their own initiatives.

"Taking a lizard from Ghana to Europe will not turn it into a crocodile—it still remains a lizard. A chronically lazy person in Ghana will remain lazy no matter where they are in the world. I have seen many young people achieving success through hard work and prudent spending habits. It all comes down to mindset, wise decisions, and financial discipline."

Social reactions to Canadian borgar's advice

The opinions of the young Ghanaian traveller have sparked conversations online. Many people have shared their thoughts on the topic, and YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of comments below.

MaameSerwaaBonsu commented:

“Anybody in Ghana who can raise $5000 to $10,000 to travel abroad is not suffering or poor. Because there is no way a poor man in Ghana can raise that amount of money. The trust out of jealousy and greed. If you are in Ghana, you will think life is all about money, but when you trave,l that is when you get to understand that money is good, but life goes beyond money. May we all understand how short life is and live our lives not based on money alone, but rather enjoy freedom and happiness.”

Ghanapolitico4699 noted:

“When I first came to the USA, I applied for a job as a mortuary attendant in a hospital. They didn’t hire me. The money was good, but they didn’t employ me.”

Anthonyabbot said:

“Back in school, we were taught Maslow’s Theory of Needs, but it appears most of us did not understand that concept neither did we take it seriously.”

