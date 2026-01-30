A Ghanaian man who recently travelled to Canada in a bid to better his life has been confirmed dead

Serwaa Broni, who is based in Toronto, shared more details on the demise of the mariie man

Netizens who thronged the comments sections of the video have shared their deepest condolences to the grieving family

The desire of a Ghanaian man, Albert Kesse, to relocate to Canada in search of greener pastures has ended in tragedy.

This was confirmed by the Oyerepa Afutuo Show on Oyerepa TV on January 29, where it was disclosed that the middle-aged man who had earlier been reported missing was no more.

A Ghanaian man, Albert Kesse, dies shortly after arriving in Canada, wife mourns in a touching video

Shedding more light on the tragic incident, Evelyn Aidoo, popularly known as Serwaa Broni, a Ghanaian lady currently based in Canada, in a video posted on her TikTok page on Thursday, January 30, claimed to have led efforts to unravel the truth about Albert Kesse's passing.

In this vein, she made a few calls and was informed by a staff member of a hospital that the man, who had been brought to the facility by an ambulance, feeling ill, had passed away.

Serwaa Broni then indicated that a relative of the late Albert Kessi, who was also based in Canada, expressed the desire to sue the Canada Border Services Agency.

Host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa, takes steps to resolve the case of the Ghanaian man feared dead in Canada.

The wife of the deceased, in an interview with Auntie Naa, host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, opened up about her final conversation with her late husband.

“He said he had boarded the plane and asked me to take good care of the kids, promising to call when he arrived,” the woman stated.

The President of the Ghanaian community in Canada, Duodu, also, in a statement on the matter, opened up on plans being made in the wake of this unfortunate incident.

He expressed deep condolences to the grieving family and thanked the Ghana Consulate in Toronto for their support in the matter.

The video on the passing of Albert Kessi had generated a lot of traction at the time of writing the report.

Peeps console family of deceased in Canada

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have consoled the family of the man who passed in Canada.

@kwadwoantwidonkor3765 stated:

“Why don’t you go to the Canada High Commission to find out if Albert Kessi’s passport has come to their office?”

@philtymcnasty9994 stated:

“ETOBICOKE GENERAL HOSPITAL is very close to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. A lot of Ghanaians live in Etobicoke. I used to live there myself. If that was where the body of Albert Kessi was taken, it should be very easy for the Ghana Embassy and the Ghanaian association to track him down.”

@Alex-2x2 added:

“If he couldn’t fly on that said day, then his phone could be in the wrong hands, and the person was the one who sent a message to his wife pretending to be him, saying he is on the plane.”

Ghanaian student shot in Canada

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Belinda Sarkodie, a 26-year-old Ghanaian student, was fatally shot at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 11, 2025.

The Canadian authorities suspected the shooting was tied to gang violence.

Investigations showed the young lady was reportedly checking herself in a mirror at the bus stop when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

