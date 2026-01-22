Nana Agradaa's lawyer has shared a new update on her current mindset in prison, a day after she stirred emotions with her appearance at the Amasaman High Court

The controversial televangelist broke down in tears while being led back to jail after her attempt for an appeal was adjourned to February 5, 2026

The update shared by Nana Agradaa's lawyer about her current state after her emotional breakdown stirred mixed reactions on social, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy with Mama Pat

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer has shared an update on her current state of mind in prison after her latest court appearance at the Amasaman High Court on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, caused a stir at her last court appearance as she was seen practically in tears after the adjournment of her appeal.

The trial judge adjourned the case to February 5, 2026, after the State Attorney indicated that their written address was not ready.

As she exited the court premises in the custody of the Nsawam prison officers, Nana Agradaa could be seen continuously wiping her eyes with a handkerchief, with her lawyer walking beside her and offering words of comfort.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer speaks on her condition

In a video shared by Instagram blogger Aba the Great on January 22, Nana Agradaa’s lawyer addressed her current condition in jail after her tear-soaked appearance.

He stated that Nana Agradaa was a changed person since she was jailed, and he believed that she would show Ghanaians an entirely different side of her if released on appeal.

The experienced legal practitioner said previously that his client was very difficult, but currently, she had turned over a new leaf.

The video of Nana Agadaa’s lawyer speaking about her transformed behaviour stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians insisting that turning over a new leaf was not enough grounds for her to be freed.

