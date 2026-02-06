Social commentator Amaro Shakur has commended Angel Asiamah, husband of Agradaa, for standing by his wife during her trying times

He explained that, given the situation, some men would have abandoned their partners when they faced serious legal battles in court

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to Amaro Shakur’s comments, with many expressing diverse opinions

Social critic and commentator Amaro Shakur has praised Angel Asiamah, husband of embattled self-styled evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Agradaa or Mama Pat.

He praised Asiamah for remaining steadfast and loyal to his wife while appealing to the court for a reduced sentence after she was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Angel Asiamah has been lauded for standing firmly by his wife throughout her legal battle. Photo credit: Angel Asiamah/Facebook, Amaru Shakur/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He made this known while reacting to the news that the Amasaman High Court in Accra had reduced the evangelist’s earlier 15-year sentence to one year. He said:

“Asiamah must be applauded for standing firmly behind his wife throughout this case. Some men would have abandoned their spouses, taking the accumulated wealth and relocating abroad, possibly to the US or elsewhere.”

“Asiamah has done impressively well. He has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to his wife, always being present in court to provide the emotional support she needed, until the court finally decided to revise its earlier sentence.”

Angel Asiamah was always present in court, offering emotional support to his wife, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa. Photo credit: Angel Asiamah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Evangelist Mama Pat was imprisoned after she was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on charges of defrauding by false pretence and engaging in charlatanic advertisement.

She was found guilty of promoting a 'money-doubling' scheme during a church service in 2022.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Amaro Shakur's views on Asiamah

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to Amaro Shakur’s statement praising the character of Angel Asiamah, husband of Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

God have mercy on me commented:

"Leaders should be careful, because a time will come when the youth of this country will rise. What Agradaa did to people in this country didn't warrant a reduction of 15 years to one year. Meanwhile, there are innocent people in prison. God is watching."

Blawsparta2 noted:

"Amaro Shakur, tell the truth. This is very unfair to all Ghanaians. Reducing 15 years jail term to one year is unfair."

Opoku George said:

"This issue will send the NDC back into opposition."

Law Koby Ogyaba noted:

"As a law student, I really love this lawyer. This is not about the country being corrupt or biased; it is about how you present your matter before the court. You can commit a crime bigger than this or something bigger than this, and get less than what Agradaa got."

Court reduces Agradaa's jail term

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Amasaman High Court had delivered its ruling on embattled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat.

According to reports, the court revised an earlier 15-year sentence handed down to her, reducing it to a one-year term.

The court, per reports, described the original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, therefore exercising its discretion to vary the punishment

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh