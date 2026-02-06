Nana Agradaa’s father could not contain his joy after the court reduced his daughter’s 15-year sentence

In a TikTok video, he commended Angel Asiamah for his pursuit in ensuring the evangelist got a favourable ruling

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the court ruling regarding Agradaa's appeal

The father of Agradaa has broken his silence on the court ruling by the Amasaman Court on Agradaa’s appeal of her 15-year jail term.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the elderly man, together with Angel Asiamah, was seen at Agradaa's church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, celebrating news that the evangelist had been given a reduced sentence from 15 years to 12 months.

Nana Agradaa's father shares his joy over the court ruling on her daughter's appeal. Image credit: GHBrain/TikTok, @Fancis Kennedy Ocloo/Facebook, @Agradaa de Gyemeso/TikTok

Reacting to the new development, the elderly man, who could not contain his joy, singled out Angel Asiamah for praise, citing the instrumental role he played in ensuring his daughter’s victory in court.

"I would like to thank my in-law. He remained loyal and steadfast in his quest to ensure that victory would be ours. He was not deterred by insults and discouragement. We thank the Lord for this."

Agradaa’s father, prior to the ruling, had been pleading for the court to rule favourably so his daughter could be freed.

Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, on his part, has thanked God that the evangelist would soon be released after months at the Nsawam Prison.

Nana Agradaa was accused of advertising her money-doubling abilities and jailed on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Accra Circuit Court jails Nana Agradaa for 15 years after she was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s father's reactions

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the court ruling.

lulu(Odo Ab3na) stated:

"Let’s set the record straight, Asiamah has done well."

Kwabina Twenti indicated:

"Don't be deceived. Prayer can't bring Mama Pat from prison, only money."

obaa yesu opined:

"You did very well. You can marry your age mate and still be unhappy; love goes where love is."

princess added:

"Angel, we thank God, but please let’s keep quiet for now until the daughter of Zion comes out. These things can trigger something."

felixacheampong22 stated:

"We thank God for that because with God all things are possible. I think the woman will change."

maamekayadepa lamented:

"Wow, is the man Agrasco's father? Because Agrasco is his photocopy, ooo... much resemblance."

star boy added:

"Yes, we thank God and Mr Asiamah. May God bless him."

obaayaa papabi reacted:

"They will do it and the judge will change her/his mind."

theresahbenewaa76 wrote:

"God is good. God bless you, Asiamah."

Nigel Gaisie comments on Agradaa's sentence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had broken his silence on the court ruling delivered by the Amasaman Court regarding Agradaa’s appeal.

Nigel Gaisie, in an interview, said that the ruling was a win for the prophetic ministry.

He shared the prophetic message God gave him, which he relayed on the 31st Watch Night, concerning the jail term handed out to Agradaa.

