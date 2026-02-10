An apprentice who was arrested and jailed after being caught stealing says he expected divine protection because he prayed before committing the act

According to the young man, his decision to steal the bag of cement was borne out of a desire to survive, not from ill intent

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their opinions, with many calling for a reduced sentence.

A young apprentice labourer has expressed disappointment in God after his arrest and years of imprisonment over an attempted theft.

According to the young man, whose name has been withheld, he is a staunch Muslim who observes his daily prayers and therefore expects divine protection in all his endeavours. The apprentice, after his arres,t was tried and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

Young man arrested for stealing cement claims he acted out of desperation, not ill intent.

He explained that his decision to steal one bag of cement from his master was not borne of ill will but rather of a desperate need to survive.

He claimed his master does not pay him for jobs they undertake, making life difficult and leaving him with few options for survival apart from stealing a few bags of cement from his master’s warehouse and selling them cheaply to accomplices.

He made this known during an interview with Crime Check Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on preventing crime and providing support for vulnerable people. He said:

“I steal and sell the bags of cement to a regular client of mine. I was caught in the act and confessed because I feared I would be lynched. I sell the bags far below the market price — as low as GH¢70 each.”

"I work as a labourer under him; he is a Mason by profession. I am his apprentice, yet he refuses to pay me anytime we go out to work. I chose to confess my crime publicly because I want others to learn from my mistake and advise themselves. Stealing is criminal, and if the law catches up with you, you will pay the price."

Netizens call for leniency after an apprentice's arrest for theft.

"I am a staunch muslim, I observe my daily prayers. I know it is wrong to steal, and Islam frowns on it, but I pray for divine protection before making any attempt at it. I was vey worried when I was arrested."

Social reactions to the crime story

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the story of the young man. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

jacksonmensah4511 commented:

"So two prison officers were assigned to guard this short boy."

abena8833 noted:

"This prison is very dirty. We need to build an ultra-modern prison across the country."

dededollartv4324 said:

"He is smart enough to learn a lesson not to steal again."

alexkankan133 commented:

"1 bag of cement going to jail, maybe 1 month, because Agradaa 15 years have to 1 year."

kwameyorba said:

"Ah poverty be disease. Cause of cement . Well no be first time sha! So they will arrest U. But at least sack him than jailing him."

Source: YEN.com.gh