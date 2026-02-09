A Ghanaian man who relocated abroad hoping to better his life has spoken up on the ordeal

He confessed to having been kicked out by the woman he initially married after the marriage hit the rocks

Netizens have taken to social media to react to his story and share some words of encouragement with him

A Ghanaian man living in Germany has left many people feeling emotional after he opened up about his experience in that country.

The man, who identified himself only as Bright in an interview and hails from Takoradi in the Western Region, indicated he is now homeless.

Detailing what led to his current predicament, the middle-aged man indicated that he initially lived in Spain but could not secure the necessary documents to be a legal resident due to his failed marriage to his wife.

He explained that the collapse of the marriage affected his quest to secure legal residency, especially after his ex-wife decided not to assist him with the legalising his stay.

Bright was therefore kicked out of his home by his ex-wife, a situation that caused him to relocate to Germany for a fresh start.

In an emotional plea, the Ghanaian man made a passionate appeal to his fellow compatriots in the country, opening up about his readiness to listen and take any advice that would help him get back on track.

He expressed hope to make things right so he would be able to adequately provide for his family back in Ghana.

"To every Ghanaian watching me in Europe, I need good ideas, so anyone who wants to advise or help me, I am open to advice," he said, looking sad.

Distressed Ghanaians living in Germany have also begun voicing their concerns and sharing their grievances in the latest development.

Recently young man, Kingsley, went viral after he made a video expressing his desire to return home after opening up that his failed marriage ruined his life and plans in the country.

At the time of writing this report, the video, which had generated a lot of reactions, was captioned:

"Ghanaian homeless man was kicked out of the house in Spain by his ex-wife and lost all his documents after 17 years in Europe."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comfort distressed Ghanaian in Germany

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video sympathised with the man over his ordeal living in Europe. Others also prayed that his fortunes would be turned around for the better.

blessedmukhtar3 stated:

"May God help him and help us all."

yaw dwarkwaa opined:

"This is very sad, I think it is high time we begin to appreciate what we have in our country and tune our minds towards ensuring that we work hard to succeed. This unfortunate incident should not have happened but here we are. I pray he gets all the support he needs."

