Alpha Hour's Pastor Elvis Agyemang has advised young women on choosing life partners ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration

He urged women to be prudent in setting criteria for partners, noting that men and women think differently when it comes to companions

He cautioned young women against using their bodies to entice men, stating that this did not always affect a man’s decision to marry

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, popularly known as Alpha Hour Church, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has issued a cautionary message to young women ahead of Valentine's Day in 2026.

He urged them to set criteria for choosing a partner carefully, noting that men and women often think differently and therefore prioritise different qualities when selecting a life companion.

Pastor Elvis delivers a powerful message to young women, urging them to value themselves beyond physical appeal ahead of Valentine’s Day. Photo credit: Alpha Hour/Facebook, Speak Out/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He made this known during one of his Alpha Hour series ahead of Valentine's Day, advising young women on the factors men consider when choosing wives.

He explained that understanding these factors could help young women position themselves as prospective candidates for men who are seeking life partners.

"Women think they know men, but they know nothing about men. Before a woman marries a man, she has things that she looks out for, but before a man marries a woman, he looks at himself and not you."

"A woman will consider a man’s prospects, as well as how caring and responsible he is. She views a man’s prospects as part of her security, and also looks at how responsible and romantic he can be."

Pastor Elvis explained that performance in the bedroom may influence a woman's choice of a man, but men often do not consider this.

"Instead, he will begin to consider where she learned to be that good. In essence, women evaluate men before marriage, while men often evaluate themselves."

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Pastor Elvis warns young ladies not to use their bodies as a 'shortcut' to marriage. Photo credit: Pastor Elvis Agyemang/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Pastor Elvis warns women over Valentine's Day

He further advised young women to discard the idea of using their bodies to entice men they hope will settle down with them, emphasising that this approach does not work in a man’s world.

He explained that the key factor determining a man’s decision to settle down is his own readiness, rather than the mere presence of a woman in his life.

"There is nothing a woman can do to determine a man's decision to marry. A man will not marry because he has a woman. He only marries because he feels he is ready to marry.

"So, he can wake up today and marry somebody he met last week, yet he would have been with you for five years. So, as a woman, you should never use your body to ground a man."

He therefore advised young women who use their bodies to entice men into marriage to avoid such behaviour.

"When a man is finally ready to marry, he will not focus on a woman's status, educational background or how much that person makes because he would have assessed himself first. If he can take care of himself and take care of another, he is good to go."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Pastor Elvis speaks after church fire incident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Pastor Elvi Agyemang, from Grace Mountain Ministries, had finally spoken after the disturbing fire incident at his church auditorium, and his words carried both pain and resolve.

He explained that his church was filled with worshippers seeking comfort, salvation, and direction, and stated that closing the doors had not been an easy decision because prayer does not follow a timetable.

Source: YEN.com.gh