A student-coach and lecturer at the University of Media and Communication – Institute of Journalism, Eva Kuupuolo, has raised concern over relationship habits on campus, saying they have been contributing to poor academic performance among some students.

According to her, some students become deeply involved in romantic relationships and begin to live like married couples while in school, placing those relationships above their academic responsibilities.

She stressed that this shift in priorities often distracts them from the core purpose of attending university.

She noted that such arrangements can negatively affect concentration, time management, and overall academic outcomes.

Mrs Eva also urged parents and guardians to make deliberate efforts to visit their children on campus from time to time, monitor their progress, and ensure they remain focused on their educational goals.

She disclosed this on her TikTok channel, Students_Talk_with_Eva, where she regularly counsels students on making responsible life choices. Addressing the topic, she stated:

“Some university students are married on campus, but their parents are not aware. Their parents give them money to rent on campus, but they would rather use the money to rent apartments off campus and live there with their partners.”

"You will find two Level 100 or Level 200 students staying together off campus, involved in all sorts of activities, while their parents remain unaware. They wake up and don’t even attend lectures.”

“Parents, when I say you should check on your university students once in a while, I know exactly what I am talking about.”

Reactions as UMC lecturer warns of cohabiting

Scores of netizens have since shared their views on the statement made by the counsellor and lecturer. YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of the reactions below:

Rudeboi commented:

"They signed the marriage certificate at the JCR office."

Emelams noted:

"Madam, you are doing 'konkonsa' too much. You are spilling too much."

Idious by said:

"The truth is 99.9% of those 'married' on campus couples don't get to marry each other after school."

ayiteydavid5 commented:

"I know a number of couples on campus, but I don't want to mention names."

Dr_Zee Sociologist said:

"I was never part of that group while in school."

Jababu Hakim noted:

"I concentrate on my books and stay away from campus relationships."

