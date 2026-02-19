A self-styled TikTok relationship counsellor, Queen Deon, claims 70% to 80% of married women engage in extramarital affairs

According to her, some men deliberately take advantage of women facing marital challenges and have their way with them

She has cautioned married women against sharing their contact details with men who compliment or make advances toward them

A self-styled relationship counsellor on TikTok has sparked controversy after claiming that between 70% and 80% of married women engage in extramarital affairs.

The counsellor, who identifies herself as Queen Deon, claimed that many married women become vulnerable when overwhelmed by the challenges of married life, making them susceptible to advances from men who exploit their emotional struggles.

TikTok relationship adviser Queen Deon warns married women to avoid men who openly express admiration for them. Photo credit: QueenDeon/TikTok, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, women are largely driven by emotions, and when difficulties arise in marriage, some may find themselves easily taken advantage of by men who prey on their perceived weaknesses, ultimately leading to broken marital vows.

She advised married women to refrain from sharing their contact details with men who make advances toward them or frequently shower them with compliments about their appearance.

According to her, this is often the strategy such unscrupulous men use to initiate communication and gradually exploit vulnerable women. She said:

"Between 70% and 80% of married women have broken their marriage vows at some point. As a married woman, you must be cautious of men who frequently approach you and openly express admiration."

"While they may claim to seek only friendship, many often have ulterior motives. As women, we are largely guided by our emotions."

The counsellor says women should avoid entertaining men who approach them with compliments and friendly advances. Photo credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Some men understand this and exploit those vulnerabilities, especially when a woman is going through a difficult period in her marriage. The safest approach is not to entertain such individuals at all, avoid them completely."

She alleged that hundreds of women have fallen victim to the whims and caprices of such men, ultimately leading to the breakdown of their marriages.

She urged women to take her advice seriously and consider it a warning to guard their relationships more carefully.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to claim on married women cheating

Scores of netizens have reacted to the views expressed by the self-styled relationship coach on the vulnerability of women and the likelihood of married ladies being taken advantage of. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Black Chancellor commented:

"You are among the few wise ladies here. Bless you and keep doing good. I thank God for your husband. Keep it up."

Eddie noted:

"This is very true, but some people won't believe it when you tell them. It is really happening."

KP245 opined:

"Dear Sis, this is the most powerful video of the year. You must extend your message to other platforms."

West Khalifa noted:

"I am listening to the wisdom being shared here. Those doubting her should keep quiet and listen."

Fredo commented:

"Your message is very powerful. God bless you for sharing such a wonderful message."

Source: YEN.com.gh