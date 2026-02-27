Selasi Sikanku has opened up about what dreams feel like as a visually impaired person, addressing one of the most frequently asked questions directed at people with visual impairment

He described his dreams as an extension of his everyday interactions, where he feels and perceives objects around him

The gentleman noted again that his heightened senses allowed him to interact effectively with his immediate environment, and that was the same way he experienced the world in his dreams

Selasi Sikanku, a visually impaired person, has opened up about one of the most frequently asked questions directed at people with visual impairment: "What their dreams feel like."

According to him, dreams among visually impaired persons are fascinating, and the experiences differ from one individual to another.

Sharing his own experience, he explained that in his dreams, he does not see the people he interacts with. Instead, he senses their presence and engages with them just as he would in real life.

He made this known during an interview with respected media personality Kafui Dey, where he responded to questions about his life experiences as a person living with visual impairment.

Providing further insight, Selasi explained that dreams are an extension of one’s daily experiences. As such, when he dreams, he perceives his surroundings through touch, sound, and intuition.

He shared that he can feel objects such as chairs, sense the presence of others around him, and identify people by their voices.

He added that as a visually impaired person, his senses are heightened, enabling him to interact effectively with his immediate environment, and those same sharpened senses shape his experiences in his dreams.

“The way I experience things in real life is the same way I experience them in my dreams. For instance, if I dream about Kafui, I do not see him, I hear his voice and feel his presence within my immediate environment."

"You know, dreams are shaped by our experiences, so the way I engage with people and my surroundings every day is exactly how I experience them in my dreams.”

He further noted that despite his visual impairment, he can distinguish between day and night.

According to him, he can feel the sun’s warmth and the brightness that comes with the morning, as well as the calm, serene atmosphere that characterises the night. He said:

“The environment helps me know whether it is evening. You can feel the change in the atmosphere when there is no sunshine."

"Even when it is raining, and there is no sun, I am still able to tell the difference between day and night. Morning feels bright, you can feel the sun facing you."

"Every blind person experiences light differently. Some do not perceive light at all, while others are able to detect slight traces of it. Personally, I can perceive a little bit of light.”

Watch the interesting YouTube interview here:

Reactions to Selasi Sikanku's dream experiences

The insight given by Selasi Sikanku into how blind people lead their daily lives has triggered plenty of reactions from social media users.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Nana Kojo Anim commented:

"Selasie was my classmate back in De Youngster's International School, and I can boldly say he's a brilliant chap."

Edith Neequaye said:

"Selasi has been my friend for more than 15 years. He's such a kind soul and good to be around."

City Drive noted:

"I heard of him but never knew he was visually impaired. He is an amazing guy, and I like him. Positive vibe."

