A young Ghanaian man has delighted his mother with an unexpected homecoming after years of living and working abroad

According to the young man, he had been away for close to five years, hence his decision to surprise his mother with an unannounced visit

The emotional video has generated hundreds of reactions across various social media platforms, with netizens sharing their thoughts

A young Ghanaian man identified only as Kevin has warmed hearts on social media after staging an emotional surprise for his mother after spending five years abroad.

Kevin, who has been living and working in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), returned to Ghana without informing his family, choosing instead to make the moment a memorable surprise.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, he captured the touching reunion with his mother, a moment that has since gone viral.

The footage shows his visibly overwhelmed mother falling to her knees and bursting into tears the instant she realised her son had returned home.

Overcome with joy, she did not know how to carry herself. She kept kneeling, jumping and reaching for him, and struggled to contain her emotions.

Kevin, equally emotional, is seen in the video trying to lift her to her feet as other family members look on.

The heartwarming clip has attracted hundreds of reactions, with many social media users expressing joy at the reunion. Others said the video inspired them to work harder so they too could one day surprise their parents after travelling abroad.

Reactions to borga surprising mum with visit

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their comments on the heartwarming video shared on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Enen commented:

"Mama, do you want me to fetch water for you, so you can introduce em to your son as one of your girls from the neighbourhood?"

Sweet baby noted:

"You will make Mummy proud too. I mean you reading this."

Paigesx said:

"I wish I were abroad too, so that I could be welcomed like this on my return."

Annabel opined:

"Your mother is the only person who can genuinely love you."

Black_Diva commented:

"The music behind the video adds to the emotion. I am praying to be great soon so that I can pay my mother a visit at the cemetery. It has been 14 years since her passing."

Ohemaa Sika said:

"God, please protect my parents, so they may live long to welcome me home like this one day."

May Gold noted:

"This is how my brother came home some four years ago, after saying 16 years abroad. Now we have lost our Mom."

