A Ghanaian man in the United States Army has courted attention after sharing details about the service’s payment structure, sparking widespread online discussion

He highlighted how the Army supports retirees compared to civilian jobs, saying he would always choose military service over any other career

Another Ghanaian US-based military woman shared her excitement for her planned summer break in Ghana, jamming to an old Guru track, trending widely online

A Ghanaian man serving in the United States Army has addressed circulating claims suggesting that officers in the military do not receive pay.

A Ghanaian man in the US Army shares the service payment structure as he debunks claims that it was low.



His response comes as social media users debated the financial benefits of a military career.

His remarks sought to clarify misconceptions and highlight the advantages of service.

Ghanaian US Army officer clarifies service compensation

According to the Ghanaian soldier, “The Army helps you put your life together. They pay based on your rank.”

He explained that all officers receive remuneration for basic living needs, including rent, education, and healthcare.

Beyond these, the Army provides citizenship benefits and other entitlements in addition to base pay.

He emphasised that the structured compensation package makes the military an attractive career path compared to many civilian jobs, offering stability and long-term financial security.

Retirement benefits for US military officers

He further clarified that retired officers continue to receive payments based on their final rank.

“All those who retire while in the Army have their rank pay divided into two, and they are paid throughout the rest of their lives,” he said.

Addressing critics directly, he added, “So whoever is saying there’s no money in the service is lying. I put it to them that they are lying.”

His comments have sparked discussions on the role of the military in providing not just national security but also financial and social support for its personnel.

Highlighting pay structures, benefits, and long-term provisions, he reinforced the value of a career in the armed forces, demonstrating that claims of unpaid service are inaccurate.

The response from the Ghanaian soldier sheds light on the often-misunderstood compensation and benefits for military personnel, offering clarity for aspiring officers and the general public alike.

Reactions to US Army pay details

Ghanaians have thronged the comment sections, sharing their views following the widely circulated video.

Below are some compiled interesting comments.

Nana Boakye wrote:

"Appreciate bro."

Bono_Abrante_NPP commented:

"The Army has a lot of benefits, but the salary is very low. E-1 takes like 2,200 plus about 1,200 for housing plus about 450 for food, which is $3,850 before taxes. If you learn a trade like an electrical technician, you will make more than double that money."

XcRiT replied Bono_Abrante_NPP:

"Remember how long you will stay at E1 rank ?"

Jay added:

"$40,000 a month as a private officer plus other bonuses such as free food and other benefits."

Theo commented:

"Thanks, soldier. Great explanation, only the wise can comprehend. Also, the guy who does the army for 20 years will be paid for the rest of his life."

A United States of America (US) military woman shares joy for summer in Ghana.



US military woman’s summer anticipation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman serving in the United States military has captured social media users' attention with her visible excitement about an upcoming visit to her homeland.

Her energy and enthusiasm have sparked widespread conversation online, reflecting the strong ties many in the diaspora maintain with Ghana.

Fans and followers have eagerly engaged with the content, sharing in her anticipation and joy.

