Ghanaian investor and business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has announced his plans for his 2026 birthday, which falls on March 21

The entrepreneur announced that he will gift 1,000 gold bars to 1,000 selected followers, a gesture that has sparked excitement online

According to him, he intends to shift the focus from extravagance to generosity, planning to touch the lives of his followers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian investor and business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye has announced his birthday plans for 2026, promising a celebration unlike any other.

The wealthy entrepreneur, whose birthday falls on March 21st, explained that many people have been asking about his plans for this year.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye announces plans to reward 1,000 followers with gold bars on his 2026 birthday. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: TikTok

This follows a lavish birthday celebration in 2025, where he hosted top celebrities and notable figures from various industries in a star-studded event.

According to Quaye, this year’s plans will focus less on grandeur and more on giving back to society.

He announced that he intends to gift 1,000 gold bars to 1,000 of his followers, selected through a process he outlined in a video that has since gone viral.

The announcement has sparked excitement among his fans and followers, many of whom are eagerly awaiting details on how they might be selected for this extraordinary gift.

"March is here with us again, and that means my birthday is here again. A lot of people are reaching out to me asking exactly how I intend to celebrate my birthday this year. "

"I want to celebrate my birthday this year with my followers. I will celebrate it by dashing out gold tablets to my followers."

After a lavish 2025 party, Richard Quaye shifts focus to giving back this year. Photo credit: RNAQ/Tiktok

Source: Twitter

"All my followers on all social media will be put together at random, and we will select 1000 people who will receive precious gold tablets. These gold tablets will come from the Goldbod as a form of investment for you.

"On March 21, 2026 we are going to host an event where these 1000 people will be selected for their gold."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to RNAQ's birthday plans

Scores of netizens have reacted to the exciting announcement made by bussiness mogul. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Dakodds commented:

"Aw Pentecost Nyame, another opportunity is here again."

Sir mentioned:

"Because of Gold bars, his followers have reached 1 million across all social media."

Agutor opined:

"I think the amount of Gold for your followers is fine, but why not reduce the interest rate of Bills Micro Finance so your customers will enjoy doing business with you?"

Queen Lizzey asked:

"I want to ask, will poor man pikin get some?"

Efua Nkoso mentioned:

"Imagine if you have left a bad comment under any of his posts on social media before. Agye ta!"

Slay queen said:

"Happy birthday, Uncle Nii Armah. It’s my dream to see you one day. You’re very handsome, kind-hearted and intelligent. Happy birthday in advance."

Samuel Kuff said:

"This guy is using the NAM1 strategy. I had a vision about him. In the vision, I saw him being arrested."

Salya Maltikakuli commented:

"Happy earth born day to you in advance, from the youth of Northern Region. We wish you more prosperity."

Bills Micro Credit distances itself from RNAQ

YEN.com.gh reported that Bills Micro Credit officially had clarified that the recent extravagant spending by its founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, was purely personal and not tied to the company.

As Mr Quaye prepared to celebrate his 40th birthday on March 21, 2025, at the Black Star Square, reports surfaced about his star-studded celebration, including the purchase of a private jet and a Bugatti as gifts to himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh