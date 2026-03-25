A Ghanaian man has been left distraught over the blatant betrayal shown by his wife

After sponsoring her to move to Canada, the lady is now seeking a divorce after getting pregnant by another man

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the heartbreaking story of the man

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A Ghanaian man suffered a blow in his quest to be a supportive husband after his wife sought divorce following her relocation to Canada.

Popular Ghanaian content creator based in Canada, Milo TV, made this known after speaking to the individual, who chose to remain anonymous.

A Ghanaian man cries out as his wife seeks a divorce after relocating to Canada Photo credit: @Rick Gomez/Getty Images, Djavan Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Milo TV shared details of the man’s ordeal, explaining that it happened after the wife suggested they relocate to Canada in a bid to seek a better life.

As a caring husband, Milo TV said the man withdrew some savings he had made in a treasury bill and sponsored his wife’s relocation to Canada, leaving himself and their seven-year-old child behind.

The condition was that once the lady obtained the necessary documentation, she would also file for the child and him.

Initially, after relocating, everything seemed fine.

The man, however, began raising issues after a year, noticing that the woman was not calling him and was not picking up his calls.

When confronted, her excuse was that her job was taking up much of her time.

After six months, the man decided to report the matter to his wife's family due to her noticeable change in attitude since getting a job in Canada.

Man cries out as his wife cheats on him after relocating to Canada. Image: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

The man said his worst fears were confirmed when his wife confessed that she had given birth to a child with another man she met at her workplace, who helped her secure the necessary legal documents.

The wife then added that she wanted to file for divorce so she could live her life in Canada, but would ensure that their seven-year-old child relocated to join her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 12,000 likes and 10 comments and was captioned:

"The wife has given birth with another man in Canada, all because of Nkataa".

Watch the Tikok video below

Peeps slam the unfaithful wife in Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video lashed out at the actions of the unfaithful wife.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This woman is heartless. So after the man did everything to help her get to Canada, this is how she repays him? She should be ashamed of herself. As for the man, I would say that she erred right from the beginning. It would have been better if they had relocated together, or if he had moved first so the lady could join him afterward. I hope the man is reimbursed for the money he spent on her travels, because this situation is wrong on so many levels."

ARE YOU A GOD stated:

"Hmmm, asem oo."

Lady cries as lover jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady could not contain her sorrow after her boyfriend jilted her.

A video showed her being consoled by a friend after receiving the news of the breakup.

The lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life.

Source: YEN.com.gh