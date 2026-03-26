Lawyers from Maalo Chambers have formally challenged a press statement issued by Baba Jamal and Associates, accusing them of presenting inaccurate interpretations of a recent court ruling

The dispute stems from claims that a court injunction applies broadly to multiple individuals, which Maalo Chambers insists is incorrect, clarifying that the order only refers to Charles Kojo Fosu

The ongoing disagreement highlights deepening tensions between the two legal teams as they continue to interpret and contest the implications of the court’s ruling

Lawyers from Maalo Chambers, representing Akosua Serwaa Schindler (Fosuh) and Nana Yaw Akosa, popularly known as Papa Shee, have called on the legal team of embattled family head Victor Owusu Boahene, also known as Abusuapanyin Tupac, to correct what they describe as “inaccuracies” in a recent press statement.

Lawyers from Maalo Chambers have challenged what they describe as inaccuracies in a rival press statement. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: TikTok

In a statement signed by lawyer Nsiah Poku, Maalo Chambers took issue with an earlier release by Baba Jamal and Associates, which was issued on behalf of their client, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu.

According to Maalo Chambers, the opposing lawyers misrepresented a court ruling by suggesting that an injunction had been placed on all events relating to the celebration of individuals connected to the case, rather than specifically applying to Charles Kojo Fosu.

The firm described the claims as “regrettable” and “wholly inaccurate,” insisting that they amounted to a serious distortion of the court’s order.

"We write to draw your attention to certain patent inaccuracies contained in your press statement made on March 25, 2026, particularly in respect of the conclusions you purported to derive fro the Court's ruling, many of which are not borne out by the terms, tenor, or effect of the order as delivered, and constitute a clear mischaracterisation of the Court's decision."

"The comments are most regrettable and wholly inaccurate, and it constitutes the gravest distortion of the Court's order, calculated to misinform the public as to the true state of affairs in relation to this suit."

"Left unaddressed, these mischaracterisations risk unfairly casting the Honourable Court and the esteemed justice in a prejudicial or partial light. thereby undermining the administration of justice and exposing the Court to unwarranted ridicule."

The legal dispute continues as both sides clash over the interpretation of a court ruling. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Maalo Chambers also rejected claims that Victor Owusu Boahene remains the current head of the family, describing such assertions as “unfortunate” and “wholly unfounded.”

"We are constrained to point out that the further mischaracterisation of the injunction of the capacity of Victor Owusu Boahene, as the current head of family, is most unfortunate and wholly unfounded and such conduct by all standards borders on serious subversion of our ethical values as lawyers."

"We trust that you will take the necessary steps to correct those misrepresentations and conduct yourself in a manner consistent with the highest traditions of the Bar, failing which we shall have no other option than to heed our Clients' demand to institute a possible contempt action against you, personally."

Read the press statement here:

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on it if it was supposed to celebrate him.

Source: YEN.com.gh