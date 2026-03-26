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Ilda Esteves: Ghanaian Man Fined £1,425 for Calling 61-Year-Old Colleague “Auntie”
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Ilda Esteves: Ghanaian Man Fined £1,425 for Calling 61-Year-Old Colleague “Auntie”

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A Ghanaian man landed in serious trouble after repeatedly calling a 61-year-old colleague “auntie,” sparking a formal complaint and legal proceedings
  • The case was taken to a UK tribunal, which ruled against him, ordering a substantial compensation payment for the harassment he caused
  • The ruling has captured widespread attention online, particularly among the Ghanaian community, generating massive reactions and intense discussions on social media

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A United Kingdom (UK) employment tribunal has ordered compensation for a 61-year-old healthcare assistant after ruling that she faced harassment from a colleague who repeatedly called her “auntie,” despite her objections.

UK employment tribunal, workplace harassment, age discrimination, gender discrimination, Ilda Esteves case, Charles Oppong, cultural respect, NHS Trust compensation, employment law, UK
A Ghanaian man has been fined £1,425 for calling a woman, Ilda Esteves, an 'auntie'. Image credit: iStock/fizkes/dusanpetkovic
Source: UGC

Ilda Esteves, employed in Women’s Forensic Services at the West London NHS Trust, was found to have been harassed on the grounds of age and gender. The tribunal concluded that the conduct created an offensive and intimidating working environment.

According to reports by Graphics, the colleague involved, Charles Oppong, a nurse of Ghanaian heritage, argued that using the term “auntie” is a sign of respect in Ghanaian culture.

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However, the tribunal determined that his continued use of the term after Esteves asked him to stop was unacceptable and contributed to workplace harassment.

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Esteves had repeatedly requested that she be addressed by her name and raised additional concerns over inappropriate comments, including remarks suggesting she would be a “good match” for another staff member. In a formal complaint submitted in September 2023, she noted:

“A staff member called me ‘auntie’ multiple times despite telling him to call me by my name. He said, ‘You want to be young then!’ He also commented on my lipstick and said I would be a good match for a member of staff named George.”

The judge highlighted inconsistencies, fining the defendant a total of £1,425 in compensation to the victim for the harassment she endured at work.

Read the Instagram details below.

Ghanaians react to man over 'auntie' comment

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the issue that occurred in the United Kingdom.

Below are some interesting comments.

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gambino_harvey commented:

"[Expletive], it costs money to be respectful in the UK?"

Davidope459 wrote:

"Man was just trying to be respectful 😂😂."

mycurvyappeal wrote:

"Eii, auntie madam."

obaayaa24 added:

"What you're all missing is that he was asked to stop."

iamwonderwoman_gh wrote:

"Tsrese, all of us are going to jail, be that! Because the auntie diɛ is the most polite adjective we know..., what does she want, Mama? Lol 😂😂."
Asake Concert Ghana, Gun Safety Rules, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Shots Fired at Asake Concert, Ghana Police Service, Gunshot Injuries
Court fines and releases Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Cyborg, the Ghanaian man who fired a gunshot in honour of Asake. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: UGC

Asake: Man fined for firing a gunshot

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian man who went viral for firing a gunshot salute to Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake in Accra has been released from police custody following his arrest on Tuesday, December 30, 2024.

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, a video of the man, identified as Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick, captured the man firing an automatic weapon described as a DERYA MK-12 with the number 22-GHA 1162.

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Popularly known as Cyborg, the Ghanaian man admitted that his actions were illegal but said he was seeking consideration from authorities to fire the gun.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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