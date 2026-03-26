Baba Jamal and Associates, the legal firm believed to be Abusuapanin Tupac's lawyers, have reacted to a purported press release from the Ekuana Royal Family

A fresh press release from the legal team indicated that Victor Kofi Owusu remained Daddy Lumba's family head, asking the public to disregard claims of his removal

The legal consultant added that the circulation of the alleged misinformation constituted a serious affront to customary authority and may attract legal consequences

A new development has emerged concerning Daddy Lumba's celebration of life saga as Baba Jamal and Associates dropped a fresh press release.

Abusuapanin Tupac's lawyers, Baba Jamal and Associates, have reacted to the press release from the alleged new family head. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Smart Ghana TV

Source: Facebook

Following the Accra High Court’s adjournment of the case regarding Daddy Lumba's celebration of life on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, to April 23, 2026, a supposed press release from the Ekuana Royal Family went viral indicating that the new Abusuapanin had asked Tupac's lawyers to withdraw the case and pave the way for the event.

In the same statement, it was alleged that Victor Kofi Owusu was no longer the family head as he was destooled by the Parkoso Chief and had been replaced by Opanin Kwabena Brefo.

However, Baba Jamal and Associates have reacted to the alleged release from the Ekuana Royal Family.

The Instagram video of Abusuapanin Tupac's lawyers speaking after the hearing adjournment is below:

Baba Jamal & Associates on Abusuapanin Tupac's removal

The legal consult has firmly set the record straight, emphasising that Abusuapanin Tupac remains the only recognised head of the Ekuona Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta.

They stated that claims or actions suggesting a change in leadership hold no merit and should be treated as null. They insist that Tupac’s authority stands intact, grounded in both tradition and legitimacy.

Below is the statement from the press release:

“Our attention has been drawn to certain publications on social and mainstream media alleging that the Head of Family of the Ekuana Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, has been destooled and replaced by one Kwabena Brefo (aka Mr Jones Kennedy Brefo). We state categorically that this information is false.”

“We hereby urge all family members and the general public to disregard these publications, as they are false, unfounded, and appear calculated to create disaffection and instability within the family. Under Akan customary law, the removal of an Abusuapanín is governed by well-established procedures and protocols. Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu has not been subjected to any such recognised customary process.”

“The circulation of this misinformation constitutes a serious affront to customary authority and may attract legal consequences. Accordingly, all media houses, bloggers, and social media users are advised to refrain from publishing or further disseminating these claims.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ekuana Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta remains duly constituted and united under the leadership of Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu.”

The TikTok post of Baba Jamal and Associates is below:

Abusuapanin Tupac's lawyer speaks after the court adjourned the case to April, sending a warning to Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee. Image credit: Evangelist Papa Shee

Source: Facebook

Daddy Lumba's family takes action against Abusuapanin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family convened at Parkoso to take action against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

In a meeting, he was given a two-week ultimatum to appear before the family to answer charges against him, failing which he would be removed from his position.

Source: YEN.com.gh