A three-storey building in Accra Newtown has collapsed, leaving several people trapped under rubble, triggering an urgent rescue operation by disaster management teams

An Immigration officer, identified only as Richard, is among the affected individuals, desperately seeking help to rescue his 14-year-old daughter

The unfortunate incident has left many families traumatised, with ongoing rescue efforts focused on saving those still buried under the debris

The incident has left families shaken, as security personnel and disaster management teams continue rescue operations in search of survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

The officer, who identified himself only as Richard, made an emotional appeal for help as he searched for his 14-year-old daughter, Angel, who remains trapped under the debris.

Immigration officer Richard anxiously awaits news of his 14-year-old daughter trapped in the Newtown building collapse. Photo credit: G24Xtra/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, Angel was in the building with her mother and a sibling when the structure suddenly collapsed. While the two were successfully rescued and rushed to the hospital, Angel has yet to be found.

Richard described Angel as his first child, a reality that has deepened his anguish as he waits helplessly at the scene. His emotional plea has captured the attention of many, highlighting the human toll of the disaster.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities race against time to save those still trapped and provide relief to affected families.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Prophet's prophecy about collapsed building surfaces

Earlier, a Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Lion's prophecy, has resurfaced online after an old school building in Accra Newtown collapsed, trapping several worshippers.

The disaster occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at around 1:00 p.m., causing fear and panic among the people in the local community and prompting an urgent rescue response.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service went to the site to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, some residents were seen helping the emergency responders to pull survivors from the rubble.

Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, amid rising concerns over building safety and structural integrity in the area.

Meanwhile, Hafiz, a resident of Accra Newtown who witnessed the collapse of the building, told Citi FM what transpired.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Scores rescued from rubble

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed that a total of 23 persons, comprising 15 females and 8 males, including three minors, were trapped in the rubble.

Rescue teams work tirelessly at the site of a collapsed three-storey building in Accra-Newtown. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Through concerted efforts of the Fire Service and other rescue teams, 20 individuals have been rescued and conveyed to various health facilities for treatment.

Three persons, according to personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS), three persons have reportedly lost their lives. Their remains have so far been handed over to the police for autopsy and preservation.

Part of Amasaman China Mall collapses

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Amasaman China Mall was closed after a partial collapse left two people injured and some goods destroyed.

Ga West officials cite structural integrity issues and implement safety recommendations before reopening.

The Ga West MCE, John Desmond Sowah Nai, explained initial findings after an assessment of the building collapse.

Source: YEN.com.gh