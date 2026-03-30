Three people died and over a dozen were injured after an uncompleted building being used for worship collapsed near a school in Accra Newtown

Images of the visibly weak and dilapidated structure before the collapse sparked outrage, with many questioning how it was approved for use

Ghanaians are demanding accountability from city authorities and constructors, as concerns grow over negligence and poor structural integrity of abandoned projects

An image depicting the precarious nature of the building that collapsed in Accra Newtown has surfaced on social media and sparked outrage.

A photo showing the dilapidated nature of the Accra Newtown Building that collapsed on March 29 surfaces online. Image credit: TV3Ghana, Citi973FM

Source: Facebook

Three people reportedly died in an old school building that collapsed near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

According to reports, a group of people had gathered inside the building, which was being used as a place of worship at the time of the incident.

Tragically, it collapsed and caused significant casualties, sparking a swift response from authorities, including the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Below is a Facebook video showing the aftermath of the building's collapse.

State of collapsed building sparks outrage

Following the tragedy, images of the state of the uncompleted building that was being used surfaced on social media and sparked anger and calls for accountability among Ghanaians.

The image showed the building as unsteady and dilapidated even before the tragedy, raising questions about why it was approved for human use.

Per reports, construction of the structure commenced in 2010/2011 and went on for several years before it was abandoned for unknown reasons.

The collapse occurred after heavy rains, raising questions over the structural integrity of the building and calls from Ghanaians for the constructors and city authorities to be held accountable for the tragedy.

Below is the Facebook post showing the state of the building before its tragic collapse.

Reactions to Accra Newtown building collapse

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the state of the building that collapsed in Accra Newtown, killing three people and injuring more than a dozen.

Kwetey Edward Oriented said:

"This picture was taken exactly when the building was collapsing, because, eiiii!"

Eddy SK wrote:

"The building is even shaking in the picture."

Akalikamwai Anastasia commented:

"Even with my layperson eyes, I can see this building is limping. Was it inspected by the Metropolitan Assembly?"

Nana Ampofo said:

"But the wall 🧱 is very nice and strong. It is only in Ghana 🇬🇭 that you would find a wall 🧱 stronger than the building itself."

Sulley Man said:

"How will you convince me to go close to this building to the extent of staying there for more than an hour? I even check all four tyres of a bus before boarding."

Evans Kumi wrote:

"Aww, see the pillars like mosquito legs."

A fire disrupts a Sunday service at the Resurrection Power Church in Kasoa on March 29, 2026. Image credit: @richmondk.entsie.5, @gnfsofficial

Source: Facebook

Fire guts Resurrection Blood church

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that fire gutted the Resurrection Power Church in Kasoa on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

In a video, congregants were seen throwing sachets of water, while others carried buckets of water to help douse the fire as they waited for Fire Service personnel.

Source: YEN.com.gh