A heartbreaking photo of 14-year-old Angel, one of the victims of the Accra Newtown building collapse, has surfaced online, deepening national grief

Angel reportedly died alongside a pastor when the structure collapsed after heavy rains, while over 20 others were rescued with injuries

Her father, devastated by the loss, was reportedly involved in an accident while rushing to find his family, as several relatives remain in critical condition

A photo of Angel, a 14-year-old girl reportedly killed in the Accra Newtown building collapse, has surfaced on social media and stirred sorrow.

Accra Newtown Collapse: Photo of 14-Year-Old Victim Angel Surfaces as Family Tragedy Deepens

Source: Instagram

An old building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapsed around 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2026, following a heavy downpour earlier in the day.

Three people were reportedly killed in the collapse, and more than 20 other people were rescued with varying degrees of injury.

Officials from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NAADMO) swiftly responded to handle the tragedy.

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, disclosed the number of those killed and injured while speaking after the tragedy.

"What we can say is that there was a total of 23 people. Unfortunately, we have lost three, one male and two females. We thank God that 20 people are alive and receiving treatment at various hospitals, including the Police Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, the Maamobi Polyclinic, and a private facility," he said.

The Facebook video from the building collapse scene is below.

14-year-old Angel dies in Newtown collapse

According to reports, the individuals who died in the tragedy included a pastor and a 14-year-old girl identified only as Angel.

On Monday, March 30, 2026, Gossips24 TV on Instagram shared an image of Angel with more details about her family.

“Meet Angel, the 14-year-old girl who lost her life in the tragic building collapse at Accra New Town. 💔 Angel is the daughter of Mr. Richard, whose heartbreaking story we shared earlier. After losing his young daughter in the disaster, Mr. Richard was also involved in an accident while rushing to find his family,” the post said.

Per the post, Angel’s father was reportedly involved in an accident near the 37 Military Hospital in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He was reportedly distraught over losing his daughter in the building collapse, while other family members, including his second child, his mother, aunt, and cousin, who survived the collapse but remain in critical condition.

The Instagram post with details about Angel’s death is below.

Reactions to Newtown collapse victim's photo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the photo of Accra Newtown building collapse victim Angel surfacing on social media.

otf.cokeboy said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace🤦💔🤕."

onlyurss2 wrote:

"May she rest in peace, Amen 🙏🏾."

adelina.agyemang commented:

"Oh God 😢."

Source: YEN.com.gh