Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife Apostle Rita Korankye-Ankrah have been blessed with four accomplished children

The Royal House International Chapel founder's children have built their own legacies and are thriving in their various endeavours

YEN.com.gh has compiled brief profiles for Nana Akosua, Paapa, Naa Dromo, and Joshuana Mawuena Korankye-Ankrah and what work they all do

Renowned Ghanaian man of God Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah and his beautiful wife Apostle Rita Korankye-Ankrah have risen to become one of the most influential couples in the Christian community in the country for more than a decade.

Details about the careers, education and other accomplishments of Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife Apostle Rita's children emerge. Photo source: @mamaritak, @revpaapa

Source: Instagram

Since tying the knot in 1986, Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife Rita have been blessed with four beautiful children, Nana Akosua, Paapa, Naa Dromo and Joshua Mawuena, who have achieved excellence in their various life endeavours in various sectors in Ghana.

The successes chalked up by the Royal House Chapel International founder's children have earned them admiration from Ghanaians, who have applauded them on social media.

In this article, YEN.com.gh delves into the details and accomplishments of Reverend Sam Korankye-Ankrah's children throughout the years.

Details about Sam Korankye Ankrah's children

1. Pastor Nana Akosua Korankye-Ankrah

Pastor Nana Akosua Korankye-Ankrah is the eldest child of Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife, Apostle Rita.

She is a pastor at her father's church, the Royal House Chapel International, and a barrister-at-law and solicitor in Ghana.

Nana Akosua is the president of 2G Ladies International, a women's group connected with her father's church and an alumna of the prestigious Greater Accra Region-based secondary educational institution, Achimota School.

In 2025, she successfully earned a Master of Arts (MA) in Ministry, Pastoral Care, and Counselling.

The Instagram photo of Pastor Nana Akosua Korankye-Ankrah celebrating after her graduation is below:

2. Reverend Paapa Korankye-Ankrah

Reverend Paapa Korankye-Ankrah is the second eldest child of Sam Korankye Ankrah and Apostle Rita.

He is an executive pastor at his father's church, Royal House International Chapel.

Paapa reportedly has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics from the prestigious Ontario-based public research tertiary institution, McMaster University in Canada.

He also holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Management from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

Paapa is also a graduate of the Organisation Development Institute in Ghana with a Master of Arts (MA) in Organisation Development.

Aside from his role as a pastor, he is also an International Coaching Federation-accredited professional certified coach, marriage counsellor, organisation development consultant, entrepreneur, angel investor and TV producer.

He is married with children with his beautiful wife Jacqueline Korankye-Ankrah, with whom he tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 20, 2014.

The Instagram photos of Paapa Korankye-Ankrah with his wife and children are below:

3. Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah is the third child of Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife.

She is a Chartered Marketer, officially certified by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the UK.

Naa Dromo is also a renowned events planner and serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDKA Events.

She also serves as a lady deacon at the Royal House International Chapel and as the president of the 2G Ahenfie group.

Naa Dromo tied the knot with her partner Dr Samuel Nana Nimo in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

She reportedly received $1 million from her father as a wedding gift at the event.

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah’s daughter, Joshuana Mawuena Korankye Ankrah, gets called to the Ghana Bar on March 27, 2026. Photo credit: @mamaritak & @samkorankyeankrah

Source: Facebook

The Instagram photo of Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah with her parents on her wedding day is below:

4. Joshuana Mawuena Korankye-Ankrah

Joshuana Mawuena Korankye-Ankrah is the youngest of Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah's four children.

She is reportedly a double-barred lawyer with qualifications to practise in Ghana and the UK.

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Joshuana was called to the Ghana Bar at the Cedi Conference Centre in the University of Ghana, Legon, along with 154 other newly qualified lawyers.

Her parents and siblings were present to celebrate her significant milestone at the ceremony.

Joshuana had previously been called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2023.

The Facebook video of Joshuana Mawuena Korankye-Ankrah being called to the Bar is below:

Sam Korankye Ankrah criticises young church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah criticised young male church members over their attitude towards marriage.

In a video, the renowned preacher raised the alarm over the low number of marriages recorded in the church.

Source: YEN.com.gh