Grace, a Ghanaian female truck driver, shared her journey from aspiring to be a pilot to becoming a successful female truck driver in Ghana

The woman who finds herself in a male-dominated area shared some of the challenges she faces and how she handles them

Social media users who watched Grace share her story expressed their admiration for her accomplishments in her job

Grace, a Ghanaian woman who works as a truck driver, recounted her journey on how she got into the sector and her experience so far.

She stated that she dreamt of being a pilot as a child, largely driven by the desire to prove that women could excel in this field too, since it was and still is a male-dominated industry.

Grace, shares her journey as a female truck driver in Ghana and the challenges she has overcome so far.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the female truck driver said she was born and raised in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. After her secondary education, she enrolled to train as a Medicine Counter Assistant and got a job in a hospital.

While working in the hospital, Grace got another job as a security guard.

However, she was determined to get a better job, which would earn her some more money. She later decided to enrol and train as a female bus driver with the Aayalolo bus company.

During the training, Grace became pregnant and delivered; she could not start work immediately. After staying home to take care of the baby for a while, she resumed her job as a bus driver.

"While working with Aayalolo, I applied to other companies for a bus driving position. I was employed at CA Logistics, a construction firm. I was a truck driver there. It was at that place that I learnt to operate some of the earth-moving equipment. I now work with Star Oil as a fuel tanker driver."

Grace shared some of the challenges she has faced since she joined the sector about 10 years ago and how she handles them.

"People disrespect female drivers because we are drivers. Many also try to intimidate us when they see that she's a woman driving. I usually ignore them all and just focus on what I am doing."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens comment on the female truck driver's story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@hisholiness2010 said:

"Hardworking and intelligent young lady, I'm so proud of you. I hope a lot of ladies will learn from you."

@JosephGyaidoo wrote:

"She has a lot of experience in truck driving paaa. I wish I could contact her for more details about truck driving in Ghana."

@kwakuamedor558 said:

"Amazing job, sister ❤💥😍✌️🙏🤝👍✊🏻💪just ignore them and keep it up with your work 🙏Some of the Ghanaians are lacking knowledge ooooo They have to travel and see ..what men can do women can do it better 👍❤️✊🏻💪🙏🤝🌹Very interesting DJ Nyami part 2🙏."

@BusiaEmmanuel-e5 wrote:

"Drivers are important in the USA oo, an Uber driver is more important than University lecturers in Africa."

@OdisikaKwabenaAmankwah said:

"So if all of our special-skilled and sharp brains 🧠 are to ship to the Western world and help them build, then who'll build Africa (Ghana) too ??? Have you ever sat back and thought about that, Mr Dollar Man? They're draining our brains 🧠."

@OdisikaKwabenaAmankwah wrote:

"Some of you have travelled there for so many years and made money, so what's stopping you from coming back and helping us build Ghana for the next generation. America and Europe were built by humans, also (citizens). With all due respect ❤ let's come together and build our motherland."

