A cocoa farmer known for the phrase “Mahama wo de yɛn ka” has stirred fresh debate after a new viral video surfaced

In the viral Facebook video, the popular farmer is seen receiving payment for cocoa beans and praising President John Mahama

The new development has reignited conversations about payments and farmer conditions for cocoa farmers

A popular Ghanaian cocoa farmer, widely known for the viral phrase “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” has sparked fresh public discussion following a new video in which he appears to praise John Dramani Mahama.

In a Facebook video that has gained traction online, the farmer is seen receiving payment for cocoa beans he had earlier sold to a merchant.

The cocoa farmer known for the viral phrase “Mahama wo de yɛn ka” has resurfaced in a new video. Photo credit: MahamaWodeYeKa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

With visible excitement, he commended the President for what he described as efforts to ensure farmers are paid monies owed them.

The footage shows him watching as the cocoa buyer counts cash before handing it over to him.

Upon receiving the money, he exclaimed that the President had done well and expressed his appreciation.

Despite the praise, the farmer maintained that there are still outstanding payments owed to cocoa farmers, noting that a significant portion remains unpaid.

The farmer first gained national attention after boldly declaring that “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” meaning “Mahama owes us,” during a protest by cocoa farmers over falling prices.

The remark quickly went viral and became a rallying call among farmers across the country who expressed dissatisfaction with cocoa pricing.

The farmer gained national attention during protests over falling cocoa prices. Photo credit: Cocoa Farmer/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

At the time, he was among a group of aggrieved farmers who engaged with the Minority Caucus in Parliament in the Ashanti Region, where he passionately insisted that the government owed them.

He argued that campaign promises to increase cocoa prices had influenced their voting decisions and, therefore, must be fulfilled.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

JM reacts to "Mahama wo de yɛn ka' statement

President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the viral video of a Ghanaian cocoa farmer demanding payment from the government for his cocoa beans.

In the said video, the cocoa farmer was heard saying “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka,” translated from Twi as "Mahama, you owe us."

The phrase “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka" has since gained significant traction in the Ghanaian political space, with members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) using it to mock the ruling National Democratic Congress.

Speaking to the Ghanaian community in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 26, 2026, President Mahama addressed the phrase “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka" while discussing concerns in Ghana's cocoa sector.

"The recent issues with cocoa, with the prices plummeting, and you see all the videos of “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka" of cocoa farmers protesting in the cocoa farms," he said.

President Mahama noted that, for almost 70 years after independence, Ghana has still been exporting raw cocoa beans, and that the recent fall in prices on the international market ought to be a wake-up call for the country.

"We must allocate more of our beans, and we are taking the first step to doing that because "

Previously, we had the traders and others who bought the cocoa advance the money for us to purchase the cocoa from our farmers. But now we say we are going to raise the money ourselves and buy our own cocoa," he stated.

Minority holds cocoa protest at 2026 SONA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Cocoa pods became the unexpected focal point of political drama in the chamber of Parliament on February 28, 2026.

Minority Members staged a symbolic protest moments before the President delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The cocoa sector has faced a crisis after the government was unable to pay farmers for the beans produced in the last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh