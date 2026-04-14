Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has, for the second time, issued a warning about the future of Thomas Partey

According to him, the footballer may continue to face challenges if certain spiritual and personal steps are not taken

Prophet Telvin's prophecy has since sparked widespread discussion among fans and social media users

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Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, founder and superintendent of the Prophet Life Embassy, has renewed his warning about difficult times ahead for Thomas Partey.

According to the prophet, the Ghanaian footballer needs to return to his hometown to perform certain traditional rites as a form of thanksgiving, appeasement, and reconnection with his roots.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has issued a fresh warning about Thomas Partey’s future. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah/Facebook, ThomasPartey/GFA

Source: UGC

He made the remarks during an interview with media personality Nana Romeo, excerpts of which have been shared widely on social media.

He was responding to questions about Partey’s ongoing legal and personal challenges.

Prophet Telvin noted that this was not the first time he had addressed the issue, stating that he had previously advised that specific steps be taken to avert the situation.

He suggested that the challenges facing the footballer may persist because the earlier guidance he offered had not yet been followed.

According to him, forces are working against Partey, and failure to take the necessary steps could result in more serious consequences, including potential damage to his football career.

The prophet added that the final stage of these challenges could significantly affect the player’s progress if urgent action is not taken.

Prophet Telvin predicts possiblity of better days

Despite the warning, Prophet Telvin expressed optimism about Partey’s future, stating that there is a positive path ahead if the right measures are implemented.

Despite the warning, Prophet Telvin believes Thomas Partey has a bright future ahead. Photo credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that he foresees a future where Partey contributes significantly to football development, including establishing academies and investing in sports infrastructure.

Prophet Telvin emphasised that his concern stems from Partey’s importance as a national asset, noting that his success has broader implications for Ghana’s global image and the growth of young football talents.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Telvin discuss spiritual strength of Black Stars

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei of Prophetic Life Embassy has once again caused a stir with insight about his journey to uplift Black Stars and Ghana.

Speaking in a recent interview on Okay FM, the man of God noted that he is currently on a journey, and it is aimed at uplifting the football team and also to create a good perception about the country in the minds of foreigners.

According to him, he has named the agenda "Better Ghana Principle". This came after Prophet Telvin disclosed that for so many years now, the spiritual foundation of Ghana's players has been dead.

Prophet Sowah highlighted how some players are fighting themselves spiritually just to get a name for themselves, claiming that could be Black Stars' number one problem.

"The spiritual foundation of the Ghana Black Stars has been dead for many years now, but there is a way to resurrect it, and that is why I am on a journey to correct it. I aim to better Ghana so that when you take a passport, you can travel around the world without any intimation or being looked down upon," he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

He added that the ongoing US-Iran clash would not affect fuel prices, according to a vision he received from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh