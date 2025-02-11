Dr Kwaku Oteng, in a video, addressed rumours about the number of women he had married over the years

The renowned businessman denied claims that he had seven wives, stating that there were only two

Dr Kwaku Oteng also recounted some false claims that have been made about him in public on different platforms

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng has addressed rumours about the number of wives he has married over the years.

Ghanaian media mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng addresses rumours about his wives. Photo source: @nkonkonsa and @christvofficial

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview on his Angel FM station, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Group of Companies said he had chosen to remain quiet and not speak after hearing many rumours about his private life despite owning numerous media platforms.

Dr Kwaku Oteng noted that he sometimes gets puzzled and bursts into laughter when he hears people spewing lies about him on the airwaves.

He stated that about 98% of the claims made about him were false. He recounted how a blogger alleged that he and his wife were not the biological parents of one of their daughters while he was grieving over the demise of his mother.

The renowned businessman also recounted some rumours that were spread in public about his wife, which indicated that he ran out of money at a public function after he sprayed them on his wives.

Dr Kwaku Oteng said he had been approached by people to respond to the rumours about him, but he had always refused to do so as he did not want to escalate issues.

Dr Kwaku Oteng sitting in his office with a small bottle of Adonko Bitters. Photo source: Angel FM Kumasi 96.1

Source: Facebook

The Angel Group of Companies CEO also denied claims that he had married about six women, stating that he only had two wives and was not involved in any union with other women.

He said:

"98% of the rumours are not true but people associate them with me. It hurts me sometimes. I have heard people say I have married five or six women. I always say it is not so. When did I marry seven women? My wives are only two."

The businessman noted that he found it painful that individuals who sometimes struggled in life and did not have any personal relationships with him would go on media platforms to tarnish his image with malicious lies.

Dr Kwaku Oteng said he had realised many people tell lies about him to make a lot of money and do not hesitate to include him in issues that do not concern him.

Below is the video of Dr Kwaku Oteng addressing rumours about his wives:

Reactions to Dr Oteng's remarks about rumours

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

O.J_OFFICIAL commented:

"Daddy is so humble. God continue to bless your humility Daddy."

Quingeegh said:

"Dr, wo nkwa so. I love your humbleness."

Baffour Agyei commented:

"Local Kumasi millionaire. The Adonko man."

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd said:

"The world we live in now is all about information. If you don’t talk, lies will talk for u papa."

Frankies_Collections commented:

"Great men don’t talk 🙏."

Dr Kwaku Oteng unveils new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng unveiled a new mansion he had built for himself.

In a video, the renowned businessman flaunted the luxurious interior and exterior of the big house.

Dr Kwaku Oteng also flaunted his large fleet of expensive cars, which included a G-Wagon, a Rolls Royce, and a Range Rover.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh