Francisca Oteng Mensah: Former NPP MP Gives Birth to a Beautiful Baby Girl
Francisca Oteng Mensah, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The baby was outdoored on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
The former MP, who happens to be the youngest to have been a parliamentarian in Ghana, is married to Kwadwo Adade Amponsah.
In a video on social media, Francisca Oteng-Mensah's father, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was seen holding the baby at one point, possibly speaking blessings into the child's life.
Francisca Oteng-Mensah is the daughter of Joyce Oteng and Dr Kwaku Oteng, a doctor and businessman who is the CEO of the Angel Group of Companies
The baby's father later carried her while the wife watched with a smile.
The naming ceremony was held in a hall with almost all those present wearing white clothes. However, the baby's grandfather clad a colouful kente cloth.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Netizen congratulate Francisca Oteng Mensah
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @barimahmakeupartistry on Facebook. Read them below:
Blessing Kumah said:
"Congratulations 🎊 to her and her husband 👏. God's faithful, my church member ❤️."
Dorcas Ayando wrote:
"My former MP. Congratulations, ma."
Lebene Kponyo said:
"Congratulations to her and the family. Is she still in parliament?"
Osei Bonsu wrote:
"The youngest MP to ever live in Ghana. Congrats, madam."
Fusini_4 said:
"Those with the money are doing it simply. Loan collectors want the world to know 😂😂😂😂."
Carin. Kay wrote:
"A year by this time is my turn in Jesus name 🙌 🙏."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh