Francisca Oteng Mensah, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The baby was outdoored on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The former MP, who happens to be the youngest to have been a parliamentarian in Ghana, is married to Kwadwo Adade Amponsah.

Francisca Oteng Mensah, former MP for Kwabre East gives birth to a baby girl. Photo credit: @barimahmakeupartistry

Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Francisca Oteng-Mensah's father, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was seen holding the baby at one point, possibly speaking blessings into the child's life.

Francisca Oteng-Mensah is the daughter of Joyce Oteng and Dr Kwaku Oteng, a doctor and businessman who is the CEO of the Angel Group of Companies

The baby's father later carried her while the wife watched with a smile.

The naming ceremony was held in a hall with almost all those present wearing white clothes. However, the baby's grandfather clad a colouful kente cloth.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizen congratulate Francisca Oteng Mensah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @barimahmakeupartistry on Facebook. Read them below:

Blessing Kumah said:

"Congratulations 🎊 to her and her husband 👏. God's faithful, my church member ❤️."

Dorcas Ayando wrote:

"My former MP. Congratulations, ma."

Lebene Kponyo said:

"Congratulations to her and the family. Is she still in parliament?"

Osei Bonsu wrote:

"The youngest MP to ever live in Ghana. Congrats, madam."

Fusini_4 said:

"Those with the money are doing it simply. Loan collectors want the world to know 😂😂😂😂."

Carin. Kay wrote:

"A year by this time is my turn in Jesus name 🙌 🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh