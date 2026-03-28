Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Francisca Oteng Mensah: Former NPP MP Gives Birth to a Beautiful Baby Girl
People

Francisca Oteng Mensah: Former NPP MP Gives Birth to a Beautiful Baby Girl

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read

Francisca Oteng Mensah, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The baby was outdoored on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The former MP, who happens to be the youngest to have been a parliamentarian in Ghana, is married to Kwadwo Adade Amponsah.

Francisca Oteng Mensah, Kweku Oteng, Gives birth, Baby girl, Newborn, Kwabre East, MP
Francisca Oteng Mensah, former MP for Kwabre East gives birth to a baby girl. Photo credit: @barimahmakeupartistry
Source: Facebook

In a video on social media, Francisca Oteng-Mensah's father, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was seen holding the baby at one point, possibly speaking blessings into the child's life.

Francisca Oteng-Mensah is the daughter of Joyce Oteng and Dr Kwaku Oteng, a doctor and businessman who is the CEO of the Angel Group of Companies

The baby's father later carried her while the wife watched with a smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The naming ceremony was held in a hall with almost all those present wearing white clothes. However, the baby's grandfather clad a colouful kente cloth.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Read also

"We made mistakes": Wontumi promises that NPP will correct errors when they win power again

Netizen congratulate Francisca Oteng Mensah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @barimahmakeupartistry on Facebook. Read them below:

Blessing Kumah said:

"Congratulations 🎊 to her and her husband 👏. God's faithful, my church member ❤️."

Dorcas Ayando wrote:

"My former MP. Congratulations, ma."

Lebene Kponyo said:

"Congratulations to her and the family. Is she still in parliament?"

Osei Bonsu wrote:

"The youngest MP to ever live in Ghana. Congrats, madam."

Fusini_4 said:

"Those with the money are doing it simply. Loan collectors want the world to know 😂😂😂😂."

Carin. Kay wrote:

"A year by this time is my turn in Jesus name 🙌 🙏."

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Chad boyce Ghana fire service Jamie lissow Multi tv Amy schneider