Outspoken Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra has confirmed her divorce from her husband, opening up about her failed marriage

In a video, the movie star claimed a close friend contributed to her separation, claiming she knew the relationship would not last

Louisa Adinkra's sentiment triggered a stir online as Ghanaians flooded social media to share their opinions about her divorce

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Popular Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra has broken her silence on her marriage, confirming divorce from her husband.

Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra sparks a stir online as she comments on her failed marriage, claiming a friend was involved. Image credit: Louisa Adinkra

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview with Emilia Brobbey on Okukuseku the Talk Show, the movie star disclosed that she is currently single after splitting from her husband.

Louisa, who was married to the former TP Mazembe stalwart, Yaw Frimpong, stated that her marriage ended about seven years ago.

Speaking on what led to the divorce, the actress said many factors had contributed, but also claimed her close friend was involved.

According to her, her ex-husband warned her about her supposed bestie, but she did not pay attention at the time.

Although Louisa Adinkra did not specify exactly what her friend did, she disclosed that she knew her relationship was going to end anyway.

According to her, from the beginning of the marriage, her in-laws began asking questions, which she believes stemmed from her loud nature.

“Human beings are very dangerous because my close friend contributed to my divorce. My husband had warned me, but I didn't pay attention. Even with that, I knew my marriage was going to end. A marriage that, from the onset, my husband's family were asking if he could live happily with me,” she said.

The Facebook video of Louisa Adinkra speaking about her failed marriage is below:

Reactions to Louisa Adinkra's divorce story

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Louisa Adinkra opened up about her divorce.

Courage wrote:

“You knew your marriage wouldn’t last a lifetime, but you accepted it. War unto women.”

Monday wrote:

“Aahh! Like how? So why did you venture in the first place?”

Abena_thousand wrote:

“I think the lady still loves the man. You can tell from the way she is talking.”

Louisa Adinkra on sacrificing for ex-husband

In a previous interview on Time with Tracey, an entertainment show hosted by fellow Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, Louisa Adinkra disclosed the sacrifice she made for her husband to sustain their relationship.

According to her, there were perceptions that she married her husband because of his wealth, but when she first met him about seven years ago, the former Kotoko Asante player was not rich, and she had to sell her car.

Louisa explained that her partner was not driving when they started their relationship, so she had to sell the car her ex-boyfriend had given her to 'be on his level'.

She stated categorically that if she had considered money, she would not have left her former boyfriend, whom she referred to as Kwaku, for the footballer because their financial situations were not the same.

Some netizens have compared Louisa Adinkra's situation to that of Guinness World Record hopeful, Afua Asantewaa, who made headlines recently after stating on Instagram that she and her husband had separated.

GWR hopeful and socialite Afua Asantewaa announces that she and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, are separated. Image credit: Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa announces separation from husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa had announced her split from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

The news sparked massive reactions on social media, with the couple later sparking rumours that they had made up.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh