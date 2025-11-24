Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, known to many as Akpatse, reportedly passed away in the early hours of November 22, 2025, after years of health struggles

The veteran actor was known for his exceptional leadership at the National Theatre, where he was in charge of the popular Concert Party programme

His family confirmed the tragedy in a Facebook post shared on November 24, stirring emotional reactions from Ghanaians

Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, has reportedly died, stirring sorrow on social media.

The veteran actor’s death reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 22, 2025, after years of facing numerous health challenges, including blindness.

His family confirmed the tragedy in a statement released on November 24, which stated that the legendary star passed away peacefully.

"We regret to announce the passing of the Veteran Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse. He passed away peacefully on 22nd November, 2025, after a period of ill health. Further details and funeral arrangements will be communicated later. May his soul rest in peace," the statement said.

Media personality Kofi Adoma Nwawani also shared the tragic news on his Facebook page, mourning the veteran actor's demise.

“Kwatakwata By 31st Dec 2025 deɛ hmm! Akpatse is Dead. Mr William Addo, aka Akpatse, was very popular during the days of GTV’s Thursday Theatre and numerous others. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

The Facebook post announcing William Addo’s death is below.

Mr William Addo graduated from the University of Ghana with a degree in Drama and Theatre before earning a master’s degree in Acting and Directing from the University of Leeds, UK.

He rose to prominence as director at the National Theatre, where he was in charge of production of the popular Concert Party programme.

He appeared in numerous stage plays before making the transition to cinema, where he continued to grab attention with his polished performances.

Addo's education earned him several prestigious positions, including Director of Programmes at the National Commission on Culture, and as a lecturer at the Theatre Arts Department of the institution.

William Addo’s health and financial battles

William Addo's death occurred after a period of battling ill health that left him blind and penniless.

In 2022, he told media personality MzGee that he had been struggling for about ten years after losing his sight.

Aside from being blind, William Addo said he was broke and had been living in a home without electricity for more than five years due to a debt of GH₵ 5,000.

After the viral interview, the National Lottery Authority (NLA), through its Good Causes Foundation, donated GH₵ 15,000 to aid in his upkeep.

Below is the YouTube video of Mr William Addo speaking about his struggles during the latter part of his life.

