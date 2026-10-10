Parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region caught fire on October 9, 2026

The blaze broke out near Aboabo Station and consumed a large number of shops in the area

Ghana National Fire Service personnel deployed to the scene as traders scrambled to rescue their goods

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Parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region were engulfed in flames on October 9, 2026, with the fire causing significant destruction to shops in the vicinity of Aboabo Station.

Videos circulating online show the extent of the damage, with the blaze visibly tearing through a large section of the market as traders rushed to salvage whatever property they could before the fire spread further.

Properties destroy as parts of Kumasi Central market burn to ashes. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

Fire tears through Kumasi market

The cause of the outbreak had not been established at the time of reporting. Before fire service personnel arrived, residents in the area made their own attempts to contain the blaze, though those efforts proved insufficient given the scale of the fire.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service subsequently deployed fire tenders to the scene and were actively working to bring the situation under control.

Traders race to save property at Kumasi market

The destruction affected a considerable number of shops, with footage showing the fire consuming stalls and goods. Traders were seen scrambling to move their merchandise away from the path of the flames in a bid to limit their losses.

The Kumasi Central Market is one of the largest and busiest trading hubs in West Africa, making the fire a significant setback for the merchants who depend on it for their livelihoods.

Further details on casualties or the total extent of damage were not immediately available.

The TikTok video is below:

Asawase Pelele fires leaves hundreds homeless

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the fire that destroyed makeshift homes in Asawase Pelele, leaving hundreds of residents homeless.

Young mothers with children and migrants who moved south in search of work were among those affected, while the settlement’s crowded layout made it difficult for firefighters to reach the blaze.

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Source: YEN.com.gh