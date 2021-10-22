Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, October 21, 2021, commenced his 3-day working visit to the Greater Accra Region as part of his duties as president.

His tour of the region led him to visit Abeka Junction, Agbogbloshie, Adjen Kotoku, Nanakrom, Kpone, and other parts of the region listed

During his tour of the region, his first stop was the Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, where he has over an hour-long conversation of various sectors of the economy and what has been done so far.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Addo

Source: Facebook

From there, he inspected the reclaimed land site at Agbogboloshie, visited the Adjen Kotoku Onion Market, and, commissioned Phase II of the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant.

Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing work on the dualisation of the Nanakrom Road; and inspected the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning and Re-engineering Project site.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the president's tour of the region.

1. Akufo-Addo's first stop at PeaceFM to have an interview.

2. President Akufo-Addo captured in a shot of host of PeaceFM's Kokrokoo morning show, Kwame Sefa Kayi.

3. The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, was also present during the tour of the region.

4. A pictorial overview of what has been done and will be done at the Kpone landfill site.

5. Another pictorial overview of the rehabilitation of selected roads in the region

6. Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to commission phase II of the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant

7. Akufo-Addo waving at workers at the Accra Compost plant.

8. A view of the Onion market at Adjen Kotoku.

Akufo-Addo apologises over Cape Coast Harbor comment

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has apologised for the promise he made concerning the construction of a harbor in Cape Coast.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he made a mistake in his comments.

Explaining his apology while speaking on Accra-based PeaceFM, Akufo-Addo said they've had a rethink about the fact that a harbor cannot be constructed in Cape Coast whiles there is one present in Elmina and Takoradi.

During the president's tour of the Central Region on Monday, October 18, 2021, he made a comment to the effect that he did not promise to establish a harbor in Cape Coast.

