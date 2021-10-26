Former President John Dramani Mahama has shared an old photograph of himself as a young boy during his secondary school days.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, former president Mahama mentioned that the picture was taken when he was in Form One in Ghana Secondary School in Tamale.

He revealed that the picture was taken somewhere behind the school in the bushes.

Photos of a younger and older Mahama Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

From the look of the picture, Mahama was in his teenage years and looked all young and very handsome.

Looking at the picture with the two other boys, Mahama clearly had no idea he would one day be the president of Ghana.

The viral photo has generated a lot of reactions.

Below are some of the reactions;

Ashim Morton said the former president had the eyes of determination.

The eyes of determination.

Edem Agbana believes Mahama needs to write another book.

Mr President , please write another book, your life is an inspiration and we can never have enough of it. God bless your journey.

Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay believes he has been handsome from when he was little.

Bossu, you be fresh from birth.

Samuel Faithwin-Vuvor believes the picture will inspire the youth.

Shalom H. E. JDM, great inspiration. Though your beginning was little, your end has greatly increased. This picture will inspire the youth. God bless your heart. Stay safe and blessed!

Chanta Safo said Mahama has been a fine boy since

John Mahama be fine boy since.

Source: Yen Newspaper