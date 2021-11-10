Just in: Rev Owusu Bempah rearrested in court; faces fresh charges; video drops

Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that Rev Owusu Bempah has been arrested again

The man of God was picked up following fresh charges pressed against him

He was seen in the company of others after he was discharged by a Circuit Court in Accra

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and two others have been re-arrested in court.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram showed that the man of God was arrested shortly after he was discharged by the Circuit court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah.

Reverend Owusu Bempah and some others were earlier arrested and charged with threat of death against Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International was discharged after the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey prayed the court to discharge them of the earlier charges following the latest developments.

At the last court sitting, their lawyer Garry Nimako Marfo indicated to the court they were going to petition the Attorney General over the manner the prosecution was handling the case.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Apart from this case, Rev Bempah and three others are also facing charges of causing unlawful damage in a different court, a development the lawyers are unhappy about.

EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that they are currently waiting for the case to be allocated to a court for the new charges to be pressed against them.

Medikal and Shatta Wale cases adjourned to December 7

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Accra Circuit Court on November 9, 2021, adjourned the cases of Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal with the duo set to make another appearance later.

The duo was set for court today to further hear the cases and charges brought against them some weeks ago.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is in court for faking a shooting which he was alleged that he had been injured and had been hospitalized.

Source: Yen.com.gh