Ken Agyapong spotted walking to receive award following illness claims in video

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency Kennedy Agyapong has been seen walking in a new video

He was an awardee at the recent 3G Awards held in faraway New Jersey in USA

This is another time the lawmaker has been sighted looking fit despite allegations that he suffered a stroke

Outspoken lawmaker and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has been awarded for the third time at the 3G Awards which was held in the United States of America.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency was seen walking up the stage to pick up his accolade on the night.

This year’s Special 10th edition of the 3G Awards was held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Best Western Plus Robert Treat Hotel, 50 Park Place Newark, New Jersey in the USA.

Kennedy Agyapong was seen in the video, walking with a lot of pride and a hand in his pocket to the stage to receive the prestigious award.

Photos of Ken Agyapong. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu famed as Joe Wise, also received an award at this year’s event.

This video adds to the many images and footage of the parliamentarian showing that he is very fit following claims that he had been hit by a stroke and was bed-ridden.

3G stands for God, Global & Giving, and this year’s edition dubbed "A Night of Heroes" recognized the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the Ghanaian, African and Global communities.

Kennedy Agyapong spotted in photos having fun with other Ghanaians in USA

Some other photos of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who is currently in America have been spotted on social media.

The photos show Ken Agyapong standing and posing with smiles with a young man who appeared to be elated to have finally met the Ghanaian legislator.

The photos were sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram and come on time to rubbish many ill-health reports about the MP that were spread online.

Source: Yen.com.gh