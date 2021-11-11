The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 54-bed hostel facility at Korle-Bu, in Accra.

The facility will be serving children with cancer and their families as one major the challenge is the lack of suitable accommodation for the duration of a child’s treatment, especially for those who travel from afar.

The facility, named, The Rebecca Akufo-Addo/GHAPACC Sunshine house, will be an abode for children receiving cancer treatment and their families.

The Sunshine house at Korle-Bu Photo credit: Rebbca Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

According to the first lady, the patients and their families will have a safe, comfortable place to stay during their treatments.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the first lady, she said it took a while for her to complete the hostel because it was not always easy to find the finances to do so.

She said."Today the Sunshine Hostel is standing and I give God the glory. I also commend all those who encouraged and supported me, including my husband President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some photos from the event to open the hoostel.

1. First Lady cutting the tape to commission the facility.

2. Rebecca Akufo-Addo delivering a speech

3. Deputy Health Minister, Yina Mensah at the event.

4. The hostel facility.

5. The boardroom in the hostel facility.

6. A view of one of the rooms in the hostel facilities.

