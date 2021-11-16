Alexander Afenyo-Markin has apologised for using a random image to describe the sand wining situation in Keta

According to him, the picture was not meant to mislead the public

He said the source of the photo used has since pulled down the post it made

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has apologised for using a random image to describe the sand wining situation in Keta.

According to him, the image he relied upon was based on an article that was reporting sand winning activities in the Volta Region as the root cause of the tidal waves disaster.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, November 15, 2021, he said the source of the photo used has since been pulled down.

Afenyo Markin further explained that the photo was not meant to mislead the public under any circumstance.

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Photo credit: Afenyo Markin/Bubu Klinogo

Source: UGC

“I sincerely apologise for relying on this [picture]…I render an unqualified apology. We reasonably relied on this picture in an article, the source has since pulled down and I apologise and it was not intended to mislead,” he said.

The apology comes after Afenyo-Markin during a press conference on the Keta tidal waves, showed a picture of some heavy-duty trucks purportedly loading sand from the shores of Keta in the Volta Region.

The photo brought about the confusion which almost led to a physical fight between Nhyiaeso and South Dayi MP.

South Dayi and Nhyiaeso MPs clash in parliament over tidal waves

In an earlier report carried by YEN.com.gh, the members of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, and Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah were captured in a video engaging in a fisticuff over issues related to tidal waves in the Volta region.

The scuffle was a result of a picture used by the Majority side in a press statement on the current tidal waves disaster in Keta and its surrounding communities.

The incident happened at the foyer of Ghana’s Parliament on Friday, 12th November 2021.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two MPs could be seen and heard angrily exchanging words and hurling insults at each other.

The Minority disagreed with the stance of the Majority in Parliament on the Tidal waves disaster, and a claim that sand winning and not the absence of the sea defense wall was the cause of the disaster that affected some residents in the Volta Region.

