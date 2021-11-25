Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) who are currently out of jobs due to the toll booth situation will still be paid

The general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, made this known

He said they will continue to receive their salaries, while they are being retooled and trained for jobs in other fields

John Boadu, the general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) who are currently out of jobs due to the toll booth situation will still be paid.

The PWDs have been rendered redundant due to the cessation of road toll collection nationwide after the roads minister's directive.

A report filed by citinewsroom however states that they will continue to receive their salaries, while they are being retooled and trained for jobs in other fields.

“...we will take them on board.... for those that need retooling, retraining, and so forth, we will do so and get them engaged in other things. But the fact of the matter is that we will continue to pay them until they are no more,” he said.

Meanwhile, the private companies responsible for managing the majority of the country’s tollbooths said it is in talks with the government to reassign and compensate toll attendants.

The company said it has already communicated to its employees about the development and has assured them that the government will honor its promise to reassign them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Stop collection of tolls at all tolls immediately

The Ministry of Roads and Highway announced that effective Thursday, November 18, 2021, there would be no collection of road tolls at the various toll booths across the country.

According to a statement released by the ministry, at exactly 12:00 am all road users would use the road without paying for tolls.

The directive from the ministry followed an announcement made by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 economic policy and budget statement in parliament.

Road tolls to be abolished after budget approval

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh the finance minister said for decades, government after government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance.

According to Ofori-Atta, the tolling points have always led to heavy traffic on our roads, created inconveniences, and lead to pollution in and around places they are positioned at.

Ofori-Atta explained that all these challenges led to the decision of the government to abolish all tolls on public roads and bridges.

The finance minister said it would take effect immediately after the Budget is approved.

He added that the expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than offset the revenue forgone by removing the tolls.

Source: Yen News