- President Akufo-Addo criticizes travel ban in Africa due to Omicron differences

- The president wrote his dissatisfaction when the South African president visited him

- Ghana is one of the countries including South Africa to report Omicron

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said African countries would oppose all efforts to appoint African countries to impose sanctions, such as immigration control tools.

According to President Akufo-Addo for example, the omicron variant of COVID-19, recently traced and reported by South African scientists, was discovered a long time ago in the Netherlands.

Omicron variant: Akufo-Addo roars at Europe and America for imposing travel ban on Africa (Photo: Getty Images)

He was speaking at a press conference at the Jubilee House with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of a two-day visit to Ghana by the South African leader.

The President's remarks follow a decision by the US, UK and EU to block the entry of tourists from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Egypt, Mozambique, Malawi and Nigeria, following the discovery of the Omicron version of COVID-19.

Speaking to the media, President Akufo-Addo revealed that he had exchanged views and information with President Ramaphosa on a similar war against COVID-19, adding that he emphasized the unwavering support of Ghana in South Africa, and all other African countries, collectively. contemplating the end of this epidemic.

He told the media that the purpose of the South African President's visit was to reaffirm the co-operative and friendly relations between the two countries, as the two leaders discussed in more detail how they could improve their political and economic development. relationships, cultural and human exchanges, and cooperation at continental and international levels.

Their discussions also focused on advancing investment opportunities, both domestically and internationally, in both countries, the implementation of the 17 SDGs, and the need to develop cooperation and cooperation in the fields of education, trade and industry, agriculture, defense cooperation. , immigration, environment, science and technology, petroleum and hydrocarbon activities, and tourism.

While thanking President Ramaphosa and South Africa for supporting Ghana's bid for Secretary-General of the African Union Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Ghana would make sure. that the voice of Africa is heard loud and clear in the Security Council discussions, both on continental and international affairs, and we will consult extensively to articulate African interests.

President Akufo-Addo applauds President Ramaphosa for his efforts to bring peace to the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the ongoing SADC campaign to end violence in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where South African troops play a leading role.

He assured President Ramaphosa that Ghana would continue to work with South Africa to find solutions to challenges such as poverty eradication, immigration eradication, insecurity and human rights violations, terrorism and violence, human trafficking, crime, as well as climate change and its allies, in nature and health.

