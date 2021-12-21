John Mahama's son Shafik is celebrating his 30th birthday on December 21, 2021

The former leader has released handsome photos of his first son to celebrate him on his special day

Shafik's wife, Asma, also joined the celebration by releasing photos of her husband on Instagram

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, is a happy father following the birthday of his first son, Shafik.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021, happens to be the birthday of Shafik and the ex-leader couldn't have enough of his son.

Mahama in celebrating his son's 30th birthday took to his official Instagram to release photos of him.

John Mahama and daughter-in-law celebrate son's 30th birthday with lovely photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Asma)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Shafik looks exactly like his dad.

Mahama's caption of the photos read, "Happy 30th, Shafik. Hope you had a great day. God’s continuous blessings and guidance, my son."

Well, Asma, who is the wife of Shafik wasn't left out of the celebration as she also released her own photo.

The photo she released was identical to what Mahama dropped earlier.

Asma wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life. Nothing and no one makes me happier than you. Becoming your wife is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, you changed my life in so many ways, for the better. There is so much I could say about you but words don’t do much justice. Everyone that meets you instantly adores you, you are so loved by so many. You’re my best friend, my life partner and I would choose you in any lifetime. May God protect you, bless you, keep you, and favor you. 30 has never looked better baby. I love you.."

