Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a presenter with Accra-based Power FM has been found guilty of contempt of court.

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Myxyzonline.com has been handed a 14-day jail term by a High Court in Accra.

The High Court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi also fined the radio broadcaster the sum of GHC3,000.

Oheneba's contempt trial

Oheneba, the presenter of Battle Ground on Power FM, was dragged before the High Court by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

The Attorney General initiated the legal action against Oheneba for comments he made following the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Electoral Commission's declaration of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 elections.

Oheneba was alleged to have claimed in a video he posted online that Akufo-Addo had met eight judges of the Supreme Court and has thus influenced them to rule in his favour.

For the Attorney General, Oheneba's claim was bringing the justices of the Supreme Court into disrepute.

Oheneba Boamah was arrested in 2020

Prior to the contempt case, Oheneba Boamah had been arrested by the police over insults and threats he issued against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Just like the contempt case, the presenter's threats to Akufo-Addo were in connection with the Electoral Commission's declaration of Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 elections.

Oheneba was among the many supporters of the opposition NDC who were peeved by the Commissions' declaration in favour of Akufo-Addo.

Source: YEN.com.gh